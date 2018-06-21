Harley-Davidson Showcases 115th Anniversary Special Bicycle Replica

Long before the thump from Harley-Davidson motorcycles became iconic, the company used to ply its trade in a different market altogether. Yes! Right at the turn of the century, Harley-Davidson used to manufacture bicycles too and this way just about 100 years ago. And in a bid to celebrate its 115th anniversary, Harley-Davidson will be making replicas of these bicycles. Instead of an anniversary edition of its motorcycles, the Harley-Davidson Museum has asked a company called 'Heritage Bicycles' from Chicago to manufacture 10 replicas of the Harley-Davidson bicycle, which was manufactured between 1917 to 1922.

The bicycle model in question is the H-D 7-17 Standard. The team from Heritage Bicycles was asked to make these replicas as close to the old model as possible. The only update so to say is the frame, which has been slightly made bigger so that adults will be able to ride it comfortably. Otherwise, everything remains the same. The olive green and hand painted pin-stripes paint-scheme along with the tan brown palm grips, leather seat too has been kept as it is as on the old models. One can see the company's initials on the front sprocket too. The bicycle sure looks as if it really belongs to 1917.

As we mentioned earlier, only 10 models will be manufactured and each will be retailed for $ 4,200. It is pretty steep for a bicycle, but then it is the ultimate Harley-Davidson memorabilia that one can buy. All bookings and sales will be taken by the Harley-Davidson Museum in USA.

