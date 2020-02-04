New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Sells Over 25,000 Motorcycles In India

The made-in-India Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the highest-selling H-D motorcycle in India, and also became the first large-capacity motorcycle to become BS6 compliant in the 750 cc and above category.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the highest-selling Harley-Davidson motorcycle in India

Highlights

  • The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the highest-selling Harley model
  • In 2019, H-D global sales fell, but sales in Asia-Pacific region up
  • In 2020, Harley-Davidson is expected to launch new models in India

Since the American motorcycle brand made its debut in India in 2009, Harley-Davidson has sold over 25,000 motorcycles, with the made-in-India Harley-Davidson Street 750 leading the sales numbers. Completing 10 years of operations in India, Harley-Davidson is now gearing up for several new motorcycle launches in India this year. The Street 750, the bestselling motorcycle in the 750 cc and above category, became the first large capacity motorcycle in India to be BS6-compliant, to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI emission regulations.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Global Sales Fall In 2019

d6sg91p

Sanjeev Rajasekharan, MD, Harley-Davidson India with the Street 750 Anniversary Edition

"When we first made inroads into India, our goal was to create a market for premium motorcycles, and we are proud to be the preferred choice for enthusiasts. Harley-Davidson has been successful in securing its market-share over the last decade, despite an unpredictable market. With 33 dealers across the country, we have the largest dealer network amongst premium motorcycle brands in India and will continue to go onward and upward. We are thrilled about our journey over the last 10 years and are sure that the next decade will see more community building, innovations and launches from the H-D stable," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India.

9a68ps6s

The Harley-Davidson Bronx will be launched at the end of 2020

In India, the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) has a 7,000-member strong family, with regional Chapters spread across the length and breadth of the country. In 2019, Harley-Davidson also rolled out the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy, designed to promote lifestyle motorcycling and aims at improving a rider's skill to confidently operate a large capacity motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson's global sales in 2019 have been far from enthusiastic, with sales in the American brand's domestic market also taking a hit. The only geography where Harley-Davidson is still showing signs of growth in sales volumes is the Asia Pacific region, which includes India. In 2020, Harley-Davidson has several new models planned for launch, including the Harley-Davidson Bronx Street Fighter, as well as a new338 cc model developed in association with China's Qianjiang Group.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

