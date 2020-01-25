Harley-Davidson Reveals Two New Electric Motorcycle Concepts

Harley-Davidson recently released pictures of two new electric two-wheeler concepts on its US website. One is an urban lightweight electric scooter while the other is an electric flat-track two-wheeler called the Harley-Davidson Middleweight EV concept. The first model, an electric scooter, is called the Lightweight EV concept and it seems like a bit of a bicycle and a scooter. There is a downtube cradle and the frame houses the battery and motor pack. The seat is styled old-school while the handlebar too mimics the designs used on bicycles ages ago. Hardtail at the rear, conventional telescopic forks up front and fat tyres make for a quirky design. Will it see the light of the day, no confirmation on that yet!

Also Read: Harley-Davidson 338 cc Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed

(The Flat-track Middleweight EV looks quite close to production but there is no confirmed launch timeline as of now)

The second model to be shown on the website is an electric flat-track motorcycle inspired by Harley-Davidson's XR750 flat-track motorcycle. It is called the Middleweight EV Concept and from the images, the concept looks more or less production ready, especially with details such as indicators, number-plate hanger. As the name suggests, the motorcycle has a lovely streetfighter design with a long, narrow seat, a flat-ish handlebar and a futuristic LED bar style headlamp. Harley-Davidson says that this bike can work as a quick urban runabout or even a short-tracker. Currently, Harley has not disclosed any specifications, features or even any timeline for a launch or so.

The next big or rather small thing coming from the company is the 338 cc motorcycle, powered by a 338 cc engine, but instead of the traditional V-twin engines Harley-Davidson bikes are known for, this time around it is expected to be a parallel-twin engine, and is believed to be based on the Benelli 302S. For reference, the Benelli 302 is powered by a 300 cc, parallel-twin engine with 38 bhp of maximum power at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.