New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Reveals Two New Electric Motorcycle Concepts

Harley-Davidson put up photographs of two new concept electric two-wheelers on its US website. With the coming of the LiveWire and now two new concepts, Harley is getting ready for electric mobility as well.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
There is no clear timeline on the launch of these two electric two-wheeler concepts

Highlights

  • Harley showcases two new EV concepts
  • One is the Lightweight EV Concept, an urban electric scooter
  • The other is the Middleweight EV concept, a mid-size streetfighter bike

Harley-Davidson recently released pictures of two new electric two-wheeler concepts on its US website. One is an urban lightweight electric scooter while the other is an electric flat-track two-wheeler called the Harley-Davidson Middleweight EV concept. The first model, an electric scooter, is called the Lightweight EV concept and it seems like a bit of a bicycle and a scooter. There is a downtube cradle and the frame houses the battery and motor pack. The seat is styled old-school while the handlebar too mimics the designs used on bicycles ages ago. Hardtail at the rear, conventional telescopic forks up front and fat tyres make for a quirky design. Will it see the light of the day, no confirmation on that yet!

Also Read: Harley-Davidson 338 cc Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Fat Bob

CVO Limited

Forty-Eight

Fat Boy

Street Rod

Street Bob

Softail Low Rider

Road King

Softail Deluxe

1200 Custom

Heritage Softail Classic

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

5vqv3i4k

(The Flat-track Middleweight EV looks quite close to production but there is no confirmed launch timeline as of now)

The second model to be shown on the website is an electric flat-track motorcycle inspired by Harley-Davidson's XR750 flat-track motorcycle. It is called the Middleweight EV Concept and from the images, the concept looks more or less production ready, especially with details such as indicators, number-plate hanger. As the name suggests, the motorcycle has a lovely streetfighter design with a long, narrow seat, a flat-ish handlebar and a futuristic LED bar style headlamp. Harley-Davidson says that this bike can work as a quick urban runabout or even a short-tracker. Currently, Harley has not disclosed any specifications, features or even any timeline for a launch or so.

0 Comments

The next big or rather small thing coming from the company is the 338 cc motorcycle, powered by a 338 cc engine, but instead of the traditional V-twin engines Harley-Davidson bikes are known for, this time around it is expected to be a parallel-twin engine, and is believed to be based on the Benelli 302S. For reference, the Benelli 302 is powered by a 300 cc, parallel-twin engine with 38 bhp of maximum power at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.78 - 5.92 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 15.46 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 52.94 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 11.33 - 11.9 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 19.19 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 13.34 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 14.4 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 26.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 19.76 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 11.29 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 20.88 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 32.46 - 37.02 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 34.94 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
BS6 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Prices Revealed; Bookings Begin
BS6 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Prices Revealed; Bookings Begin
Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.2 Crore
Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.2 Crore
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda SP 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda SP 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities