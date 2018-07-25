Harley-Davidson Retail Sales Down In Second Quarter

In the second quarter of 2018, Harley-Davidson sold 3,000 fewer motorcycles worldwide than it did in the second quarter of 2017, a decline of 3.6 per cent. In all, in the April to June period of 2018, Harley-Davidson sold 78,428 motorcycles, compared to 81,388 motorcycles in the same period in 2017. Harley-Davidson's international sales however continue to grow, even though marginally, with a 0.7 per cent growth in the second quarter. In Harley-Davidson's most significant international region, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), sales grew by 3.6 per cent.

In a news release, Harley-Davidson focussed on new products, broader access and stronger dealers. According to Harley-Davidson President and CEO Matt Levatich, the new strategy will inspire future riders who "are not even thinking about two-wheeled freedom."

"We will take bold actions that better leverage our vast capabilities and competitive firepower - excellence in product development, manufacturing, brand and our great dealer network," he said. "Our plan will redefine existing boundaries of our brand - reaching more customers through new types of products and channels."

Harley-Davidson Q2 2018 Sales:

Region Q2 2018 Sales Q2 2017 Sales Percentage Difference US 46,490 49,668 -6.40% Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) 17.844 17,230 3.60% Asia Pacific 7,718 8,308 -7.10% Latin America 2,569 2,355 9.10% Canada 3,807 3,827 -0.50% International Total 31,938 31,720 0.70% Worldwide Total 78,428 81,388 -3.60%

Sales however, are still slow, and this has resulted in a decrease in Harley-Davidson's bottom line. For the first six months of 2018, Harley-Davidson sold 1,29,514 motorcycles worldwide, of which 75,799 were sold in the United States. This translates to a 5.1 per cent drop in sales globally, with a 8.7 per cent drop in domestic US sales for the first six months of 2018. In the third quarter, Harley-Davidson expects to ship about 45,500 to 50,500 motorcycles, and in 2018, the company expects to ship 2,31,000 to 2,36,000 motorcycles worldwide.

