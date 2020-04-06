Harley-Davidson India has updated its official website with prices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider, as well as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, with different engine options. The H-D Low Rider is priced at ₹ 13.75 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the H-D Low Rider S has been priced at ₹ 14.69 lakh (Ex-showroom). The 2020 Low Rider retains similar styling to its predecessor, with 1970s inspired throwback cruiser design, complete with tank-mounted, dual instrument gauges, headlight visor, old-school inspired body graphics and chrome exhausts.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider is powered by the 1,745 cc, v-twin Milwaukee 107 engine which puts out 144 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox. The frame retains the classic Softail lines, but its lightweight design is said to offer a responsive ride, and the high performance, cartridge fork offers linear damping characteristics, together with an easily adjustable high performance mono-shock rear suspension. Braking is provided by four-piston fixed caliper on the front disc and a two-piston floating caliper on the rear single disc.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S has a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with slightly more grunt, and has the blacked out look

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is the blacked-out version of what Harley-Davidson calls a "performance cruiser" with a reduced frame rake, inverted front suspension, slightly raised handlebar, and cast aluminium. The Low Rider S comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 114, 1,745 cc, v-twin engine with more punch, more torque, putting out 145 Nm at 3,000 rpm, and 87 bhp at 5,020 rpm. The Low Rider S has a kerb weight of 287 kg, and is priced at ₹ 14.69 lakh (Ex-showroom).

