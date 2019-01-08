Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced

Harley-Davidson's new electric cruiser, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, will be available on sale later this year in the US. The American motorcycle manufacturer has announced that the company will be taking pre-orders for its first electric two-wheeler, with deliveries expected later this year. The announcement was made at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas. But the H-D LiveWire will be far from affordable with US prices announced at $ 29,799 (that is nearly ₹ 21 lakh in current exchange rates). Harley-Davidson has not given any timeline for availability of the LiveWire in other global markets yet, but it's unlikely that the LiveWire will be commercially launched in India.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled At EICMA 2018

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire will be available first only in the US

The LiveWire will be powered by the new electric "Revelation" drivetrain and the bike will also feature a number of hi-tech features. The LiveWire comes equipped with a telematics system called H-D Connect, which feeds data about the bike, including battery charge and service reminders to the owner via Harley's connected app. According to Harley-Davidson, the LiveWire will be the first mass-marketed cellular-connected electric motorcycle. Additionally, the LiveWire will also feature traction control and ABS which will be assisted by an inertial measurement unit (IMU).

Harley-Davidson has not announced availability of the LiveWire in other global markets yet

Harley-Davidson has also released some specs and details about the performance of the LiveWire, claiming acceleration figures of 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96.5 mph) time of 3.5 seconds, and a claimed range of 110 miles (177 km) in urban riding conditions. But other specifications like the size of the battery or the power of the electric motor have not been disclosed yet.

And the electric LiveWire is expected to get a unique sound as well, according to Harley-Davidson, which says the bike will produce "a new signature Harley-Davidson sound as it accelerates and gains speed."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.