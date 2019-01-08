New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle has been priced at $ 29,799 (around Rs. 21 lakh), with deliveries beginning later this year in the US.

View Photos
Harley-Davidson has finally released pricing and details of the LiveWire electric cruiser

Highlights

  • The H-D LiveWire has been priced at $ 29,799
  • The Harley-Davidson LiveWire is the company's first electric cruiser
  • The LiveWire will only be available in the US for now

Harley-Davidson's new electric cruiser, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, will be available on sale later this year in the US. The American motorcycle manufacturer has announced that the company will be taking pre-orders for its first electric two-wheeler, with deliveries expected later this year. The announcement was made at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas. But the H-D LiveWire will be far from affordable with US prices announced at $ 29,799 (that is nearly ₹ 21 lakh in current exchange rates). Harley-Davidson has not given any timeline for availability of the LiveWire in other global markets yet, but it's unlikely that the LiveWire will be commercially launched in India.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled At EICMA 2018

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Fat Boy

Street Rod

Softail Low Rider

CVO Limited

Fat Bob

Forty-Eight

Street Bob

Road Glide Special

1200 Custom

Softail Deluxe

Heritage Softail Classic

Road King

Street Glide Special

3p4numkk

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire will be available first only in the US

The LiveWire will be powered by the new electric "Revelation" drivetrain and the bike will also feature a number of hi-tech features. The LiveWire comes equipped with a telematics system called H-D Connect, which feeds data about the bike, including battery charge and service reminders to the owner via Harley's connected app. According to Harley-Davidson, the LiveWire will be the first mass-marketed cellular-connected electric motorcycle. Additionally, the LiveWire will also feature traction control and ABS which will be assisted by an inertial measurement unit (IMU).

v2vuom9o

Harley-Davidson has not announced availability of the LiveWire in other global markets yet

Harley-Davidson has also released some specs and details about the performance of the LiveWire, claiming acceleration figures of 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96.5 mph) time of 3.5 seconds, and a claimed range of 110 miles (177 km) in urban riding conditions. But other specifications like the size of the battery or the power of the electric motor have not been disclosed yet.

0 Comments

And the electric LiveWire is expected to get a unique sound as well, according to Harley-Davidson, which says the bike will produce "a new signature Harley-Davidson sound as it accelerates and gains speed."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki
Vulcan S
Hyosung Aquila Pro650
Hyosung
Aquila Pro650
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson
Street Rod
Hyosung Aquila 250
Hyosung
Aquila 250
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph
Street Twin
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650
TAGS :
Harley-Davidson LiveWire H-D LiveWire LiveWire Electric Harley-Davidson

Latest News

Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 3 Per Cent In December 2018: Dealers Association
Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 3 Per Cent In December 2018: Dealers Association
Toyota's Safety Technology Guardian To Be Available In The 2020s
Toyota's Safety Technology Guardian To Be Available In The 2020s
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained
Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi After A Series Of Reduction
Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi After A Series Of Reduction
New Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Global Debut At CES
New Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Global Debut At CES
Blackberry Unveils World's First Safe and Secure Digital Cockpit Solution
Blackberry Unveils World's First Safe and Secure Digital Cockpit Solution
2019 Dakar Rally Flags Off At Lima, Peru As Teams Set Off For Stage 1
2019 Dakar Rally Flags Off At Lima, Peru As Teams Set Off For Stage 1
New BMW 3 Series With Longer Wheelbase Showcased For China
New BMW 3 Series With Longer Wheelbase Showcased For China
Volkswagen Announces 4 Year Standard Warranty, RSA And Reduced Service Cost Across All Cars In India
Volkswagen Announces 4 Year Standard Warranty, RSA And Reduced Service Cost Across All Cars In India
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era
German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.57 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 19.19 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 14.4 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 52.94 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 15.46 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 11.13 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 13.34 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 34.94 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 11.29 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 19.76 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 20.88 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 26.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 31.76 Lakh *
View More
x
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities