Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled In India

Harley-Davidson has launched the American motorcycle manufacturer's first electric motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire in India. The LiveWire is the first model in a broad portfolio of electric motorcycles from Harley-Davidson and is priced at US$ 29,799 and will be available on sale at Harley-Davidson dealerships in the US, Canada and European countries. For now, Harley-Davidson India has just showcased the LiveWire in India, but it could well be launched in India, in a few years from now. If at all it's launched, we expect the LiveWire to be priced at around ₹ 40-50 lakh in India.

The LiveWire is powered by the all-electric Harley-Davidson Revelation powertrain which puts out 103.5 bhp of power and 116 Nm of instant torque. The LiveWire has claimed acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds and roll-on acceleration from 100 kmph to 129 kmph in 1.9 seconds. The electric powertrain requires no clutch and no gear shifting, so just a twist of the throttle is all that is required. There is regenerative braking as well, and the LiveWire produces a unique futuristic sound complementing the smooth electric power.

The 4.3-inch touchscreen TFT colour panel offers riders to select the seven riding modes and access other information

The LiveWire is loaded with electronics, including cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS), cornering enhanced traction control system, rear wheel lift mitigation, as well as a drag-torque slip control system which manages rear wheel slip and prevent rear-wheel lock due to the regenerative braking. A 4.3-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen panel offers the rider controls to seven riding modes, including four pre-programmed modes - Road, Rain, Sport and Range. Additionally, there are three more fully customisable modes, where the power (maximum rate of acceleration), regeneration (braking effect when off-throttle), throttle response and traction control settings can be fully customised.

The LiveWire has a cast aluminium frame and Showa suspension with the Revelation electric powertrain mounted low on the bike

The LiveWire has a cast aluminium rigid frame which is said to offer precise and responsive handling, and front and rear Showa suspension, with Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston and a Showa balanced free rear cushion-lite monoshock rear is said to offer a comfortable ride and precise handling. Braking is handled by Brembo Monobloc front brake calipers gripping dual 300 mm diameter rotors on the front wheel. The LiveWire runs on 17-inch wheels shod with Michelin Scorcher Sport tyres with a 180 mm rear tyre width and 120 mm front tyre width. Riders can also use the H-D Connect service, together with the H-D App which will offer bike vitals, including battery charge, bike location, and a security system as well.

The permanent magnet electric motor is located low on the LiveWire to lower the centre of gravity and aid in the motorcycle's handling, despite its 249 kg kerb weight. The high-voltage 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery has a claimed range of 225 km while ridden in the city, with 142 km of claimed range on the highway. Additionally, a small 12-volt lithium ion battery provides power for start-up and key fob recognition. Full charging time of the battery with a Level 1 on-board charger is 12 hours from a standard household power outlet, while a DC Fast Charger will fully charge the LiveWire in just 60 minutes. So far, there's no word on if and when, the LiveWire will be commercially available in India. As things stand today, the fast charger cannot be used in India, and can only be used in European and other international markets.

