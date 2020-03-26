New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Ridden Over 1,700 km In 24 Hours

A man from Switzerland attempts to demonstrate how far you can ride on a Harley-Davidson LiveWire, provided you have access to charging network.

A Harley-Davidson LiveWire has set a new record

Highlights

  • Swiss rider covers 1,700 km on Harley-Davidson LiveWire in 24 hours
  • The attempt has set a new record for longest journey on an electric bike
  • The H-D LiveWire is yet to be launched in India

A Swiss rider has attempted to cover the longest distance in under 24 hours on an electric motorcycle. To complete this feat, Swiss rider Michel von Tell used a Harley-Davidson LiveWire to travel 1,723 km in 23 hours and 48 minutes, travelling several countries, setting a new world record. The previous record was set with a Zero electric motorcycle in September 2018. However, that record was set on a test track, and seven different riders were used. The latest feat was achieved by von Tell riding solo, on public roads.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The H-D LiveWire

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire has a range of 235 kilometres when ridden in the city

Von Tell began the ride in Zurich, Switzerland, on March 11, covering around 200 km to reach the first charging station in Stuttgart, Germany. From there, he rode approximately 150 km distance back and forth between Stuttgart and Singen, Germany, on the A81 highway. The trip took him along Lake Constance through Liechtenstein, Austria to set the record. Six witnesses were present, consisting of random guests from the event as well as a journalist.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire offers two kinds of charging, a Level 1 charging through a regular wall outlet, which requires overnight charging to refill a drained out battery. A quick Level 3 DC fast charger can recharge the battery up to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. For the long-distance ride, von Tell relied on Level 3 charging to make quick charge stops.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled In India

However, the attempt will not make it to the Guinness Records, since Michel could not afford the Guinness fee, which would have meant that Guinness officials would have been present to record the attempt, and didn't have a method to do the extensive electronic self-recording required by Guinness to audit official record attempts. However, the signed witnesses who did supervise and confirm his record attempt, makes it the current unofficial record for longest journey on an electric motorcycle in 24 hours.

