Harley-Davidson LiveWire India Unveil Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images

Harley-Davidson India is all set to unveil its first-ever electric motorcycle - the Harley-Davidson LiveWire today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. The LiveWire has already made its global debut and the motorcycle manufacturer has already announced its pricing for the US market. Now, the bike is finally coming to the Indian shores, ahead of its official launch, which is slated for sometime in late 2019 or early 2020, which will also be confirmed today at the unveiling event.

(The H-D LiveWire has a range of 235 kilometres in the city and it will be charged fully overnight)

The new Harley-Davidson LiveWire comes with a muscular stance associated with the brand, thanks to the massive battery pack and electric motor, trying to mimic an exposed engine. Also, the motorcycle is built around a cast aluminium frame which is lightweight and it gets Showa big-piston forks upfront along with a Showa monoshock at the rear, which is fully adjustable.

The new Harley-Davidson LiveWire comes with a new electric powertrain, called the H-D Revelation, featuring a permanent magnet electric motor that is powered by a 15.5 kWh battery. The motor offers a power output of 78 kW or 104.6 bhp, along with a peak torque of 116 Nm, and this being an electric vehicle, all of that torque is available right from the word go. The LiveWire also offers a generous range of up to 235 kilometres, on a single charge.

Here Are All The Details From The Unveiling Of The New Harley-Davidson LiveWire: