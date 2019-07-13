Harley-Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Unveiled

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the production version of its first electric cruiser and it is expected to go on sale in 2020. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire made its debut as a concept at the EICMA 2018 motorcycle show and at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019, the American motorcycle maker had announced that it will take pre-orders for its first electric model. Harley-Davidson intends to work on a complete range of electric motorcycles and the LiveWire will kick things off for the company in the electric mobility space.

The LiveWire is powered by a new electric motor which Harley-Davidson calls the "Revelation" drivetrain. The new drivetrain uses a belt drive to power the motorcycle forward. The electric bike also comes with a number of advanced features like a telematics system called H-D Connect which gives data about the motorcycle's battery charge and service reminders to the owner via Harley's connected app. Harley-Davidson aims to make LiveWire the first cellular-connected electric motorcycle.

The company has already revealed the specifications and details about the performance of the LiveWire and claims that it can clock triple digit speed in just 3.5 seconds along with having a claimed range of 177 km in urban riding conditions. Ride assist features on the LiveWire include traction control and anti-lock braking system (ABS) which will be assisted by an inertial measurement unit (IMU). Moreover, it also features a signature Harley-Davidson sound as it accelerates.' Additionally, the LiveWire gets rear-set pegs, Brembo calipers and a steel trellis frame with inverted Showa forks and a monoshock at the rear. It is also packed with equipment like multiple rider modes, Bluetooth connectivity and a full-colour TFT instrument console.

