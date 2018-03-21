Harley-Davidson Introduces Flat Track Racing In India

Harley-Davidson India introduced the first ever flat track experience in India for motorcycle enthusiasts recently, at the John Singh Speedway in Shahpura, near Jaipur. The flat track experience was led by Marco Belli, International Flat Track legend and master of the Di Traverso school in Italy. A special two-day masterclass and training was conducted for a select group of enthusiasts, who learnt the nuances of flat track racing in classroom sessions as well as practical instructions on how to corner a bike on the dirt.

"Marco Belli has a long standing association with Harley-Davidson and we're extremely happy to have him lead the first Harley-Davidson Flat Track experience in India. With this endeavor, we wish to garner more acceptance for the sport, encourage the setting-up of amateur flat tracks in the country and continue to fulfil dreams of personal freedom through riding experiences and events curated for like-minded individuals," said Peter MacKenzie, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India and China.

International Flat Track legend Marco Belli conducted the experience in India

Day one was dominated by introduction to Flat Track and training sessions, while Day Two saw thrilling races amongst the participants. The participants at the unique Flat Track Racing experience got to learn tricks and tips from Marco Belli while being trained in the techniques of handling a Flat Track motorcycle.

Flat Track racing calls for motorcycles that can cater to the unique requirements of the sport. And for this purpose, five Harley-Davidson Street Rod motorcycles were specially customised by Vijay Singh Ajairajpura of Rajputana Customs. All the bikes were modified with custom handlebars, seat units, fuel tank, exhaust, wheels and tyres to meet the requirements of Flat Track Racing.

