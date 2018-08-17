New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range

Harley-Davidson India will buy back Street Rods and Street 750s and help you get a new Softail model. Read to find out how.

View Photos
This is a good time to trade your Harley 'Street' model for a 'Softail' model

If you are a Harley-Davidson Street 750 or a Street Rod owner and are looking for an upgrade, Harley-Davidson India has introduced an offer for you. The company will buy back the 'Street' model from you at the ex-showroom price if it is less than a year old and trade the either the Street 750 or the Street Rod for one of the Softail models from Harley-Davidson. Similarly, if your Street 750 or the Street Rod is between 12 - 24 months old, the company will pay you back up to 75 per cent of the ex-showroom price, in case you want to trade your Harley-Davidson Street 750 or Street Rod for one of the new Softail motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Fat Boy

Street Rod

Softail Low Rider

CVO Limited

Fat Bob

Forty-Eight

Street Bob

Road Glide Special

1200 Custom

Softail Deluxe

Heritage Softail Classic

Road King

Street Glide Special
2018 harley davidson fat bob(The 2018 Harley-Davidson has six models on sale in India)

Current owners of the 'Street' range of motorcycles will definitely be interested in trading in their models for a brand new motorcycle from Harley-Davidson's Softail range. Currently, Harley has six Softail models on sale in India and out of these; the most affordable model is the Street Bob whose prices start at ₹ 12.59 lakh and the most expensive model is the Heritage Softail Classic, whose price starts at ₹ 19.71 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The other bikes are the Low Rider, Fat Boy, Fat Bob and the Deluxe.

Advertisement
0 Comments

Harley-Davidson recently announced its plan of completely turning around its product portfolio, confirming that it will be launching an adventure bike (Harley-Davidson Pan America), a naked streetfighter and a sub 500 cc model specifically for Asian markets. The last announcement in particular is interesting because Harley will be partnering with an Asia-based manufacturer for manufacturing and distributing this bike.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki
Vulcan S
DSK Hyosung Aquila Pro650
DSK Hyosung
Aquila Pro650
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson
Street Rod
DSK Hyosung Aquila 250
DSK Hyosung
Aquila 250
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph
Street Twin
TAGS :
Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson 2018 models Harley-Davidson 250-500 cc motorcycle harley-davidson softail

Latest News

Infiniti Reveals Sketch Of The Prototype 10 Single Seater EV
Infiniti Reveals Sketch Of The Prototype 10 Single Seater EV
Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range
Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander India Launch Details Revealed
Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts
Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts
Ducati, Indian Motorcycle And Triumph Organise Independence Day Rides
Ducati, Indian Motorcycle And Triumph Organise Independence Day Rides
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 GT 650N Bikes

Available
Used GT 650N Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.6 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

534 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

103 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Mahindra Kine Bikes

Available
Used Mahindra Kine Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 14,999
More Scooter Bikes

1 GT250R Bikes

Available
Used GT250R Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 2 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5,56,984 *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 11,64,735 *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9,78,386 *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 19,18,601 *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6,84,040 *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 14,40,023 *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 52,94,055 *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 15,45,903 *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 11,12,854 *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 13,34,143 *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 34,94,095 *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 11,28,736 *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 19,75,776 *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 20,88,009 *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 26,47,055 *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 31,76,455 *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities