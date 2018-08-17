Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range

If you are a Harley-Davidson Street 750 or a Street Rod owner and are looking for an upgrade, Harley-Davidson India has introduced an offer for you. The company will buy back the 'Street' model from you at the ex-showroom price if it is less than a year old and trade the either the Street 750 or the Street Rod for one of the Softail models from Harley-Davidson. Similarly, if your Street 750 or the Street Rod is between 12 - 24 months old, the company will pay you back up to 75 per cent of the ex-showroom price, in case you want to trade your Harley-Davidson Street 750 or Street Rod for one of the new Softail motorcycles.
Current owners of the 'Street' range of motorcycles will definitely be interested in trading in their models for a brand new motorcycle from Harley-Davidson's Softail range. Currently, Harley has six Softail models on sale in India and out of these; the most affordable model is the Street Bob whose prices start at ₹ 12.59 lakh and the most expensive model is the Heritage Softail Classic, whose price starts at ₹ 19.71 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The other bikes are the Low Rider, Fat Boy, Fat Bob and the Deluxe.
Harley-Davidson recently announced its plan of completely turning around its product portfolio, confirming that it will be launching an adventure bike (Harley-Davidson Pan America), a naked streetfighter and a sub 500 cc model specifically for Asian markets. The last announcement in particular is interesting because Harley will be partnering with an Asia-based manufacturer for manufacturing and distributing this bike.
