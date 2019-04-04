Harley-Davidson India Launches Internship Programme

In a celebration of Harley-Davidson's tenth year in India, the American motorcycle brand has announced a summer internship, offering motorcycle fans an experience of a lifetime. The internship was launched in the US last year, and now Harley fans can become a part of the brand, and experience the Harley-Davidson lifestyle up close and personal. This one-of-a-kind opportunity will allow interns to be part of Harley-Davidson's marketing and social media team, and will get to take to the road, and document their journey throughout summer. The internship has been launched on March 31, 2019, and Harley-Davidson India is inviting applications from fans of the brand to be a part of the Harley-Davidson story in India.

"We are thrilled to launch the INTERN program in India for the first time. The Internship will be a great way to engage and build future Harley-Davidson riders, lending them a first-hand experience of the Harley-Davidson way of life. We are looking forward to the next few months where at the end of the selection process, three candidates will earn their place here to spend a whole month with us," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India.

According to Harley-Davidson, to qualify for this internship, candidates must be socially savvy storytellers, and interested candidates must describe what freedom means to them by creating a video, writing an essay, developing a photo collage or creating whatever piece of content they want to make their application unique and submitting it to the Harley-Davidson India's Instagram handle.

