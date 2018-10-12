Harley-Davidson India Appoints Sajeev Rajasekharan As New Managing Director

Sajeev Rajasekharan, former executive vice president, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has now joined Harley-Davidson India as its new managing director from October 2018. With Harley-Davidson gearing up to launch smaller displacement motorcycles in India (the company had made a huge announcement few months ago), Sajeev Rajasekharan will be responsible for looking after the sales for the company's new product line which comprises of 250-500 cc motorcycles. Also, Harley-Davidson will be entering into a strategic alliance with an Asia-based two-wheeler manufacturer for its small displacement motorcycle operations. The name of its strategic partner hasn't been revealed yet.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Announces 250-500 cc motorcycles for Asia

In his former role as EVP, Suzuki Motorcycle, Sajeev Rajasekharan looked after sales and the after-sales across India. His stint in Suzuki Motorcycles lasted a little more than 2 years. Prior to that, Rajasekharan was the deputy divisional managing director manager with Panasonic India, looking after channel and retail. He also had a decade long stint with Samsung India as combined head of home appliances division. He has over 2 decades worth of experience in sales, marketing and operations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.