Harley-Davidson, Guns N' Roses Announce Co-Branded Merchandise

Harley-Davidson and Guns N' Roses have teamed up to release a capsule collection of co-branded merchandise exclusively sold at Harley-Davidson dealerships. The limited edition, special collection of merchandise, includes men's and women's printed shits in an assortment of styles and colours, in honour of the "Not In This Lifetime" tour of Guns N' Roses. The collection will be exclusively available at Harley-Davidson dealerships across the world.

"We are excited to partner with Bravado to celebrate Guns N' Roses as this collaboration brings two brands together in an expression of freedom and rebellion," said Mary Kay Lee, Director of Harley-Davidson General Merchandise. "The new styles will only be available for a limited time, so visit your local Harley-Davidson dealership to check them out."

"Harley-Davidson and Guns N' Roses share in common respect for freedom of expression, passion for life and a dedication to adventure," said John Burke, Vice President, Harley-Davidson Operations, Bravado. "We're thrilled to be able to bring a unique collection to both Guns N' Roses and Harley-Davidson fans and celebrate the homecoming of this epic, global tour."



Harley-Davidson motorcycle sales have been under pressure lately, with the company's first quarter sales for 2017 slipping by over 4 per cent worldwide. Region-wise, Asia Pacific sales for Harley-Davidson took the worst hit, but Latin America bucked the trend. In India too, Harley-Davidson sales are under pressure, after leading the market for several years. Harley-Davidson enjoyed a market share of over 92 per cent in FY2013, but that has slipped to almost half of the peak the company enjoyed to under 48 per cent in FY2017.

