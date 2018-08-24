New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed

The bar and shield brand has taken the wraps off its updated CVO and touring range and revealed the brand new FXDR 114, which has been influenced drag-race motorcycles.

The new Harley-Davidson FDXR 114 looks rather good!

Highlights

  • The new FXDR 114 is Harley's latest Softail bike
  • The CVO range gets new colour schemes and updated features
  • It is unclear whether these bikes will come to India or not

A few weeks ago, Harley-Davidson announced its plans to launch a new adventure bike, a naked streetfighter and a small displacement bike developed specifically for ASEAN markets in the next few years. However, not stopping at that, Harley-Davidson now unveiled its updated range of CVO (custom vehicle operations) and touring motorcycles along with showcasing the sexy FXDR 114, which takes inspiration from drag-race bikes. Looking at the photographs, we couldn't help but see flashes of the Harley-Davidson Night Rod in the FXDR 114. This of course, is a global unveil and it is still unclear whether Harley-Davidson will bring these motorcycles to India or not.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Announces New Product Plan

Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

tpftvkg(The FXDR 114 is the latest bike to be added to Harley's Softail range)

The FXDR 114 is a performance cruiser with design and styling inspired from drag racing bike and it also incorporates bits of streetfighter styling. It gets the Milwaukee-Eight 114 (1,870 cc) V-twin engine making 161 Nm of peak torque and to go along with, it also gets a revised Softail chassis, which is lighter thanks to new Aluminium swingarm. The base of the seat and the sub-frame is made of Aluminium as well, lowering the weight of the bike further. Even after all the weight savings, the bike has a kerb weight of 303 kg. Other features include Showa dual bending valve USD forks up front and clip-on handlebars. The FXDR 114 uses a 120/70 R19 tyre upfront and a 240/40 R18 tyre at the rear. All LED lighting, keyless ignition and a digital instrument cluster are some of the other features on the motorcycle.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Announces New 250-500 cc bike for ASEAN Markets

Updated Harley-Davidson CVO Range

6u9025jo(Seen here is the 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide, with new colour scheme)
The 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO range consists of the CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide and the CVO Limited. The models are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine that makes close to 170 Nm along with other updates such as a Boom! Box GTO entertainment system and new colour schemes for each of the three bikes. Harley will also be offering a range of genuine accessories for the CVO models as well. The CVO motorcycles also get a 'red blaze' colour band on the engine cover. Currently, only the CVO Limited (the 2017 model) is on sale in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

