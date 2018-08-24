Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed

A few weeks ago, Harley-Davidson announced its plans to launch a new adventure bike, a naked streetfighter and a small displacement bike developed specifically for ASEAN markets in the next few years. However, not stopping at that, Harley-Davidson now unveiled its updated range of CVO (custom vehicle operations) and touring motorcycles along with showcasing the sexy FXDR 114, which takes inspiration from drag-race bikes. Looking at the photographs, we couldn't help but see flashes of the Harley-Davidson Night Rod in the FXDR 114. This of course, is a global unveil and it is still unclear whether Harley-Davidson will bring these motorcycles to India or not.

Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

(The FXDR 114 is the latest bike to be added to Harley's Softail range)

The FXDR 114 is a performance cruiser with design and styling inspired from drag racing bike and it also incorporates bits of streetfighter styling. It gets the Milwaukee-Eight 114 (1,870 cc) V-twin engine making 161 Nm of peak torque and to go along with, it also gets a revised Softail chassis, which is lighter thanks to new Aluminium swingarm. The base of the seat and the sub-frame is made of Aluminium as well, lowering the weight of the bike further. Even after all the weight savings, the bike has a kerb weight of 303 kg. Other features include Showa dual bending valve USD forks up front and clip-on handlebars. The FXDR 114 uses a 120/70 R19 tyre upfront and a 240/40 R18 tyre at the rear. All LED lighting, keyless ignition and a digital instrument cluster are some of the other features on the motorcycle.

Updated Harley-Davidson CVO Range

(Seen here is the 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide, with new colour scheme)

The 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO range consists of the CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide and the CVO Limited. The models are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine that makes close to 170 Nm along with other updates such as a Boom! Box GTO entertainment system and new colour schemes for each of the three bikes. Harley will also be offering a range of genuine accessories for the CVO models as well. The CVO motorcycles also get a 'red blaze' colour band on the engine cover. Currently, only the CVO Limited (the 2017 model) is on sale in India.

