Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special, Street Glide Special Launch Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Price, Images

The new 2019 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special are all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. Compared to the existing Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, the new Forty-Eight Special gets a slightly larger 1200 cc Evolution engine. The 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special, on the other hand, also gets a larger v-twin engine, along with a touchscreen infotainment system. Both the Harley-Davidson bikes will replace the existing Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight and Street Glide Special models in India. Harley-Davidson India is expected to price the Forty-Eight Special at around Rs. 11-11.5 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Street Glide Special, which will be brought to India as completely built units (CBU) will be priced around Rs. 31-32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Visually, the new H-D Forty-Eight Special will also get new graphics inspired by the 1970s custom motorcycle styling and design. As for the 2019 Street Glide Special, it is a heavy duty bagger and comes with a single tone finish, while the instrument panel, engine cover, exhaust pipes and the front suspension forks are covered in black, while the 2.5 cubic-feet panniers are finished in body colour.

The Forty-Eight Special is powered a 1,202 cc Harley-Davidson Evolution engine that is tuned to develop a peak torque of 98.9 Nm, while the Street Glide Special gets a larger 1,868 cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine which develops 165 Nm at 3,000 rpm. Both the Harley-Davidson bikes come mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Here are the live updates from the launch of the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special: