Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.98 Lakh

The 2019 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special motorcycles have been launched in India today. The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special is priced at ₹ 10.98 lakh, while the Street Glide Special has been launched at ₹ 30.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both the motorcycles now come with new styling cues, graphics, and bigger and more powerful engines as well. Compared to the existing H-D Forty-Eight, the new Forty-Eight Special is about ₹ 48 lakh more expensive, while the price of the 2019 Street Glide Special remains the same as the older one, in India. Interestingly, the company has also completed 10 years in the Indian market.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said, " Harley-Davidson was one of the earliest entrants in the premium motorcycle category in India. Completing 10 years in India is just the beginning as we remain the cruiser of choice for many riders. With the all-new Forty-Eight Special, Harley-Davidson India takes its motorcycle line up to 17 Models."

The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special is the newest addition to the company's line-up, while the Street Glide Special is essentially an upgrade over the existing model. The bike is powered by a 1200 cc Evolution V-Twin engine that makes a peak torque of 96 Nm, at 4250 rpm. The bike comes with quick handling and features an emulsion rear shock with a screw pre-load adjuster which helps in easy adjustment according to your riding style. Visually, the bike comes with a pair of 7.25-inch high Tallboy handlebar, 70's custom tank art, Dark Custom Style, and Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminium Wheels. The new Forty-Eight Special will be available in 3 colours - White, Black, and Red.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special gets a 1,868 cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine

The Street Glide Special, on the other hand, is a heavy duty bagger and comes in the existing solid paint scheme. Moreover, the instrument panel, engine cover, exhaust pipes and the front suspension forks are covered in black, while the 2.5 cubic-feet panniers are finished in body colour. The 2019 Street Glide Special will get a 6.5-inch Boom Box GTS touchscreen infotainment system that has pinch, drag and swipe functionality which enables you to quickly navigate through the weather, communications, and music options.

The 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special will replace the current H-D Street Glide Special and gets a larger v-twin engine. It will be powered by the 1,868 cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine which develops 165 Nm at 3,000 rpm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

