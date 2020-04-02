New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Files For Cafe Racer, Flat Tracker Designs

After the Bronx and Pan America, Harley-Davidson will likely introduce two more models based on the Revolution Max engine.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Harley-Davidson design drawings reveal flat-track inspired model and cafe racer

Highlights

  • Design drawings reveal two new Harley-Davidson models
  • One is a flat-track inspired model, and the other a cafe racer
  • Both bikes expected to be based on the DOHC Revolution Max engine

Harley-Davidson has filed two new designs with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, using the same liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine powering the upcoming Harley-Davidson Pan America and Harley-Davidson Bronx models. The two new designs will be built on the same Revolution Max platform, and one of them will be a cafe racer styled model, and the other a flat track inspired model. While the design drawings clearly indicate that the engine to be used on both models will be the Revolution Max v-twin, there's still no indication on what the engine displacement will be.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Working On New Pushrod Engine

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Forty-Eight

Fat Boy

Fat Bob

CVO Limited

Street Rod

Softail Low Rider

Softail Deluxe

Street Bob

1200 Custom

Road King

Heritage Softail Classic

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

usj1oh1c

The photo of the prototype Harley-Davidson Flat Tracker resembles that of the design drawing

Harley-Davidson's first adventure tourer, the Pan America uses a 1,250 cc version of the Revolution Max v-twin, while the Bronx streetfighter uses a 975 cc version. The Revolution Max v-twin is expected to get four different engine displacements, ranging from 500 cc to 1,250 cc. Prototype photos of both these new designs also surfaced, apparently from a Harley-Davidson dealer conference from September 2019.

Also Read: Upcoming Harley-Davidson Designs Revealed In Patent Filings

tvcijcko

The photo of the prototype Harley-Davidson Cafe Racer is also similar to the design drawings

The photos of the prototypes look quite similar to the design drawings, but final production models may be slightly different. From earlier experience, Harley-Davidson design drawings, like the one of the Pan America and Bronx streetfighter, have gone on to be finalized for production. So, we won't be surprised if the latest drawings also make it to future model line-up, as Harley-Davidson looks to shake off the "heavyweight cruiser" tag and explore different segments of motorcycles.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Streetfighter Spotted In the Flesh For The First Time

nnbvj0io

The headlight of the Harley-Davidson Flat Tracker resembles that of the H-D Fat Bob

Designs of the flat track-inspired model show a design similar to something that could rival the Indian FTR 1200, with a similar tubular swingarm, as well as flat-track inspired high-mounted twin exhausts. The bike has a similar headlight like the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, and like the FTR 1200, has a similar looking rear tyre-hugging number plate bracket attached to the swingarm. The bike looks like a single seater, but Harley-Davidson could offer an aftermarket pillion-friendly seat as well once the bike gets closer to production.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America Unveiled

0mv867dg

The cafe racer seems to be based on the same platform and engine as the Flat Track-style model

0 Comments

The second design is a cafe racer styled model, with a short windscreen and cafe racer-styled headlight. The exhaust is a two-into-one design, with the end can coming out on the right side of the bike, The design of the cafe racer shares the dual disc brakes and inverted fork with the flat track design, but the rear has a more traditional swingarm, and twin shock suspension set-up. The H-D Pan America, and the Bronx are yet to go into production, followed by the Custom 1250 cruiser, possibly sometime in 2021. But from these latest designs, it's apparent that Harley-Davidson, despite the problems the brand is facing, is looking ahead to the future with several new models in the pipeline.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.34 - 5.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.23 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 18.25 - 20.1 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 14.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 49.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.45 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 13.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 18.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 12.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 10.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 19.71 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 32.99 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
This Jet-Limousine Is Not An April Fool's Joke
This Jet-Limousine Is Not An April Fool's Joke
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities