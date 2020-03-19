New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Offered With ₹ 2 Lakh Discount

The discounts are being offered on Harley-Davidson BS4 models which cannot be registered or sold from April 1, 2020.

Updated:
Harley-Davidson is offering massive discounts on BS4 models

Harley-Davidson India is offering massive discounts on its range of motorcycles in India, but keep in mind that these discounts are only for the outgoing BS4 models. The company says maximum discounts of up to ₹ 2 lakh are offered on several models, including the Harley-Davidson Fatboy, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, as well as Harley-Davidson's Sportster and Street models. But individual dealers are providing even better offers, on case-to-case basis with offers as high as ₹ 4 lakh.

2018 harley davidson softail deluxe

Discounts are offered on the Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe, as well as Sportster models

The Softail range from Harley-Davidson are offered with flat discounts of up to ₹ 2 lakh, including the H-D Fatboy, H-D Heritage Softail, and Harley-Davidson Deluxe. The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob is offered with discounts of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. The Harley-Davidson Sportster range of motorcycles, which includes the Iron 883, 1200 Custom, Roadster and Forty-Eight, are also offered with discounts of ₹ 1.5 lakh on 2018 models, while 2019 models are being offered with discounts of up to ₹ 75,000.

The upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations will come into effect from April 1, 2020, and no BS4 vehicle can be registered or sold after March 31, 2020. Considering the deadline is only a few days away, now would be a good time to shop for a premium bike, with most dealerships looking to get rid of BS4 stock. While the discounts on BS4 models are indicative, even better offers, some on Harley-Davidson's bestselling Street series models are also being offered at certain dealerships with existing stock. Some H-D dealerships with stock of BS4 Street models are offering discounts of between ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 35,000 on H-D Street 750 and H-D Street Rod models.

