Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Edition Unveiled

Harley-Davidson has unveiled a limited edition, 30th Anniversary model, which will be limited to just 2,500 units.

Highlights

  • Only 2,500 special edition bikes will be manufactured
  • No mechanical changes on the 30th anniversary H-D Fat Boy
  • Blacked-out engine, wheeels and single Vivid Black colour option

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has turned 30, and to celebrate the occasion, the American motorcycle manufacturer has rolled out a blacked-out edition of the iconic Fat Boy. The H-D Fat Boy 30th Anniversary model is a limited edition motorcycle, with only 2,500 motorcycles slated to be produced. Each bike will be serialised with a number plate on the fuel tank console. The special edition model wears a blacked out look, with a blacked out engine as well, which features bronze highlights. It's unlikely that the 30th anniversary model will be offered on sale in India.

The 30th anniversary edition of the H-D Fat Boy wears a blacked out look

First launched in 1990, and a model which was quite popular and also made famous by its starring in the 1991 Hollywood blockbuster 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' which had Arnold Schwarzenneger riding the motorcycle, the Fat Boy has now received subtle anniversary special treatment in this edition. The special edition 30th anniversary model will be available only in a single colour option - Vivid Black, with dark finishes on the wheels, bodywork and engine. The blacked-out Milwaukee-Eight 114 powertrain is finished with engine covers in gloss black and subtle bronze-tone lower rocker covers and timer cover script. The exhaust is finished in Black Onyx, a durable physical vapour deposition paint finish.

Each of the 2,500 special edition bikes will feature a number serialised for the particular bike

Mechanically, there are no changes to the 30th anniversary Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, and it continues with the same updated Harley-Davidson Softail platform launched in 2018. The front end gets a massive LED headlamp in a newly shaped blacked out headlight nacelle. The Lakester disc aluminium wheels are also blacked out, and feature the 160 mm front tyre, complemented by the 240 mm rear tyre, which deliver a signature factory custom look.

The 30th anniversary edition of the H-D Fat Boy wears a blacked out look, including a blacked out Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine

The mono-shock rear suspension, a single coil-over shock absorber below the seat, maintains the signature hard-tail lines of the Softail chassis, and features remote hydraulic pre-load adjustment accomplished by simply turning a knob below the seat. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 v-twin engine, the most powerful Softail powertrain option, delivers inspiring performance, and features dual engine counter-balancers to reduce primary vibration at idle speed.

