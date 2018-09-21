New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Enters Used Bike Segment In India

Harley-Davidson Originals is the new pre-owned bikes venture which the company has announced, offering one year company warranty on used bikes.

Harley-Davidson has entered into the used bike segment in India

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson Originals is the used bike venture of the American brand
  • Harley-Davidson will offer one year company warranty on used bikes
  • Customers can opt for extended warranty of up to three years

Harley-Davidson has announced the company's plans to enter the pre-owned bike market in India. Called the Harley-Davidson Originals, it's a pre-owned programme that offers a lot of benefits, including an official Harley-Davidson warranty for one-year with an option to extend the warranty for a further two or three years. All Harley-Davidson Originals bikes come with a 99-point quality check assurance via stringent examination of the bikes. The push into the used motorcycle segment will help Harley-Davidson ramp up sales and market reach.

Harley-Davidson offers 17 models in its line-up in India. The American motorcycle brand commenced India operations in August 2009, setting up the company's first dealership in July 2009. Right now, the Harley-Davidson dealership network is quite strong, with 28 dealerships across India, in New Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, Nagpur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Kolhapur, Dehradun, Ludhiana. Vijaywada and Guwahati.

Prices for Harley-Davidson bikes begin at ₹ 5.31 lakh for the Harley-Davidson Street Rod, going up to nearly ₹ 50 lakh for the Harley-Davidson CVO. In India, Harley-Davidson is still the leader in the premium motorcycle segment, but the company has seen sales slowing down, as it has been experiencing globally. Recently, Harley-Davidson announces several measures to shore up sales globally, including all-new products in new segments, as well as an all-new small displacement motorcycle specifically for Asian markets. While no further details are available at this stage, Harley-Davidson has announced that the new 250-500 cc small displacement motorcycle will be manufactured in the region in a strategic alliance with an Asian manufacturer.

