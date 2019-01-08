New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Electric Concept Bikes Unveiled

An electric scooter concept, and an electric dirt bike concept have been unveiled by Harley-Davidson at the CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

Harley-Davidson unveiled two electric concept bikes at the CES 2019

  • Harley-Davidson unveils electric concept bikes at CES 2019
  • Two new futuristic unnamed concepts unveiled
  • An electric scooter as well as an electric dirt bike concept showcased

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the first physical models of its electric scooter and electric moped concepts at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas. The two concepts underscore Harley-Davidson's commitment to electric vehicles for the future, although it's still not certain what shape the final production models will take, if these electric mobility concepts ever make it to production. The two concepts include what is described as an electric Harley-Davidson scooter, and a second electric two-wheeler, which could be described as an electric moped with off-road capability.

The Harley-Davidson electric moped seems to be designed keeping in mind capability to be ridden on different terrain

The two concept bikes look quite similar to the sketches that were released last year, and both will be electric-powered, although Harley-Davidson has not announced any more details. The electric scooter looks to be utilitarian, with running boards and a long single piece seat, with considerable space between the seat and the battery pack for storage space. If this concept makes it to production, it will be the US where it is likely to be launched first. But looking at the bare-bones utilitarian design, it does look like prime electric mobility solution for developing markets, like South East Asia where step-through two-wheelers are the most popular form of personal transport and utility.

The Harley-Davidson electric scooter concept has an utilitarian design

While both the concepts have been described as electric motorcycles, their design, silhouette and details hardly make these two concepts look anything like motorcycles. Harley-Davidson has also not named the concepts, but it's clear from these two concepts that future plans for the Bar & Shield brand won't be limited to just motorcycles, and definitely not just electric motorcycles, but will include different types and designs of two-wheelers, all with electric drivetrains. Harley-Davidson also took the opportunity of the ongoing CES 2019 to showcase and announce US prices of the company's electric cruiser, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
