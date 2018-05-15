New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Could Enter The Used Motorcycle Segment In India

Harley-Davidson India could soon launch a used motorcycle program in India. The company is already testing out the concept at some of its dealerships.

View Photos
Harley-Davidson is still the biggest premium motorcycle manufacturer in India

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson currently has 27 dealerships; Will add 3 more in 2018
  • It is still the biggest premium two-wheeler manufacturer in India
  • H-D has already started the used bike program at some dealerships

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson could soon enter the used premium motorcycle segment in India and is also running a pilot program at some of its dealerships across the country. The managing director of Harley-Davidson India, Peter Mackenzie confirmed this while speaking to journalists at the inauguration of a new showroom in Chennai. Harley-Davidson is still the largest premium two-wheeler manufacturer in India and set up shop in the country in 2009. The company definitely gained the first mover advantage when it came to premium bikes but now, Triumph and Ducati are giving Harley-Davidson a tough run for its money.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

"Some of the company's dealerships were already testing the concept for the last few months. We are currently piloting it in a few dealerships. And, we are very close to rolling out the programme, nationally", Mackenzie said.

2018 harley davidson fat boy review(Harley-Davidson is still the biggest premium motorcycle manufacturer in India)

Harley-Davidson believes that the used bike segment will help the company to attract more customers. There are many Harley-Davidson enthusiasts who might not be able to afford a brand new Harley, but a legit, bonafide used bikes program from the company itself could help it tap into a whole new customer base. Harley-Davidson plans to launch new showrooms and use existing showrooms to showcase used bikes in the country. At present Harley-Davidson has 27 dealerships across India and could add three more dealerships before the year ends, finishing with a total 30 dealerships.

Harley-Davidson India has also identified the 'apparel segment' as an important growth strategy for the company. It is looking to be more accessible and appeal to a broader base of customers and apparels are one way to get in touch with a broad base of enthusiasts. Therefore, Harley-Davidson India also plans to open branded apparel store in malls, shopping complexes across the country. Harley already opened three new apparel stores in 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.57 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Select your City
or select from popular cities