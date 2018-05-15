Harley-Davidson Could Enter The Used Motorcycle Segment In India

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson could soon enter the used premium motorcycle segment in India and is also running a pilot program at some of its dealerships across the country. The managing director of Harley-Davidson India, Peter Mackenzie confirmed this while speaking to journalists at the inauguration of a new showroom in Chennai. Harley-Davidson is still the largest premium two-wheeler manufacturer in India and set up shop in the country in 2009. The company definitely gained the first mover advantage when it came to premium bikes but now, Triumph and Ducati are giving Harley-Davidson a tough run for its money.

"Some of the company's dealerships were already testing the concept for the last few months. We are currently piloting it in a few dealerships. And, we are very close to rolling out the programme, nationally", Mackenzie said.

Harley-Davidson believes that the used bike segment will help the company to attract more customers. There are many Harley-Davidson enthusiasts who might not be able to afford a brand new Harley, but a legit, bonafide used bikes program from the company itself could help it tap into a whole new customer base. Harley-Davidson plans to launch new showrooms and use existing showrooms to showcase used bikes in the country. At present Harley-Davidson has 27 dealerships across India and could add three more dealerships before the year ends, finishing with a total 30 dealerships.

Harley-Davidson India has also identified the 'apparel segment' as an important growth strategy for the company. It is looking to be more accessible and appeal to a broader base of customers and apparels are one way to get in touch with a broad base of enthusiasts. Therefore, Harley-Davidson India also plans to open branded apparel store in malls, shopping complexes across the country. Harley already opened three new apparel stores in 2018.

