New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Board Faces Possible Proxy Fight

The iconic American motorcycle brand faces a battle with one of its investors after Impala Asset Management tried to install two directors at Harley-Davidson.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Harley-Davidson faces battle with one of its investors

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson CEO Matt Levatich stepped down in February
  • Now, Impala Asset Management wants to appoint two directors to the board
  • Harley will probably fight it out with Impala, one of the shareholders

As Harley-Davidson looks to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer after Matt Levatich stepped down from the post last month, the board of the iconic American motorcycle brand is facing a potential proxy fight. One of Harley-Davidson's investors, called Impala Asset Management, is now looking to install two directors at America's best-known motorcycle brand. Impala, a 1.2 per cent shareholder in Harley-Davidson, has filed a proxy statement that claims that former CEO Levatich was fired shortly after Impala expressed concerns with the direction of the company.

donald trump harley davidson ceo matthew levatich afp

US President Donal Trump seen shaking hands with former Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich (AFP)

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Forty-Eight

Fat Boy

Fat Bob

CVO Limited

Street Rod

Softail Low Rider

Softail Deluxe

Street Bob

1200 Custom

Road King

Heritage Softail Classic

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Shuts Down US Production Over Coronavirus

According to the $2.8 billion hedge fund, "Impala approached the Board and advocated for the removal of then CEO Levatich and a modest refresh of the Board itself. We believed then, and still believe, that the Company underperformed its potential under Mr. Levatich and that the Board should have taken action on its own."

Impala blames the decline of the Harley-Davidson brand in recent years on poor marketing decisions, the move to close the Kansas City plant and the board reacting slowly to a changing market. Impala says in recent years, it had grown concerned about the leadership and strategic direction of Harley-Davidson. Two potential options put forward by Impala to supersede Levatic have been been rejected by Harley-Davidson. Instead, Harley has placed Jochen Zeitz as interim CEO.

Also Read: Matt Levatich Steps Down As Harley-Davidson CEO

"We believe the candidates proposed by Impala would not add additional skills or diversity to the board as their stated skill sets are already well-represented among our nine candidates. We are confident that we have the right leadership and the right strategy in place to continue creating value for shareholders and to achieve Harley-Davidson's long-term strategic objectives."

0 Comments

Impala has criticized the company for losing market share and the board for being slow fixing poor returns. It also pushed for ouster of former CEO Matt Levatich in January.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.78 - 5.92 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 11.33 - 11.9 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 19.19 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 15.46 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 52.94 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 14.4 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 19.76 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 13.34 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 11.29 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 26.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 20.88 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 32.46 - 37.02 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 34.94 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Out; Deliveries To Begin Soon
BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Out; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 5.89 Lakh
2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 5.89 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities