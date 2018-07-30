Harley-Davidson Announces Three New Motorcycles, Including An Adventure Tourer

Harley-Davidson has announced a complete overhaul of its motorcycle range by venturing into new segments, including an all-new adventure touring model by 2020. Also in the pipeline are two more models, including a middleweight streetfighter and a new Custom model. Harley-Davidson says the company will introduce a "new modular 500 cc to 1250 cc middleweight platform of motorcycles that spans three distinct product spaces and four displacements." The first of these models will be Harley-Davidson's first adventure touring motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250.

For 2020, Harley-Davidson has planned three models in all - the Pan America 1250, a 1250 cc Custom model, designed on the lines of a Bobber, as well as a Streetfighter with a 975 cc engine. All three models are expected to be launched by 2020. Harley-Davidson has already released images of the prototypes, but the production models may have changes in the features and design. There seem to be no moving away from the v-twin architecture of the engines, and all three new models will have v-twin engines of different displacement.

"The bold actions we are announcing today leverage Harley-Davidson's vast capabilities and competitive firepower - our excellence in product development and manufacturing, the global appeal of the brand and of course, our great dealer network," said Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. "Alongside our existing loyal riders, we will lead the next revolution of two-wheeled freedom to inspire future riders who have yet to even think about the thrill of riding."

(The upcoming Harley-Davidson Streetfighter will be powered by a 975 cc engine)

According to Harley-Davidson, the 'More Roads to Harley-Davidson' growth plan has been formulated keeping in mind the changing consumer demands, and the announcement support Harley-Davidson's 2027 objectives with "increased focus and strategic investment to reinvigorate the US business while accelerating the pace of international growth." The 'More Roads to Harley-Davidson' plan includes launching new products, providing broader access to customers, and improving the dealership network, and the Harley-Davidson customer experience.

(The upcoming Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom is expected to get a design inspired by Bobbers)

More importantly, Harley-Davidson has also announced a more accessible, small displacement (250 cc - 500 cc) motorcycle for Asia and emerging markets. Without getting into details, Harley-Davidson has announced that this new small displacement model will be developed through a planned strategic alliance with a manufacturer in Asia. The American motorcycle manufacturer plans to have broader distribution with this new product, and is intended to fuel Harley-Davidson's customer access and growth in India, one of the largest, fastest growing markets in the world, as well as other Asian markets.

(The Harley-Davidson LiveWire, the company's first electric motorcycle will be launched in 2019)

Harley-Davidson has also announced that the company's first electric motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, will be launched in 2019, followed by additional electric models through 2022. The other models will expand the portfolio with "lighter, smaller and even more accessible product options to inspire new riders with new ways to ride." Harley-Davidson says it will provide broader access by creating "high engagement customer experiences across all retail channels" and will establish strategic alliances with global e-commerce providers as well as develop new retail formats, including smaller, urban storefronts globally to give more exposure to the brand.

