Harley-Davidson Announcement To Enter 250-500cc Segment Sees Eicher Motors Shares Fall By Nearly 3%

It was just yesterday that Harley-Davidson announced that it's working on introducing bikes in the 250-500cc range. the company will be entering into a strategic partnership with an Asia-based two-wheeler company for manufacturing the 250 cc- 500 cc motorcycles, without mentioning who the new partner will be. The company has categorically mentioned that this new product will be brought to India with intent of further broadening the customer access to Harley-Davidson motorcycles and also fuel the company's growth in India. This announcement certainly seems to have taken a toll on the share prices of Royal Enfield's parent company Eicher Motors. Today, the shares of Eicher Motors fell by as much as 2.84 per cent which is a big drop for the company.

Royal Enfield posted strong sales of 74,477 units in June 2018, a growth of 18 per cent year on year. In fact exports grew by 27 per cent in June compared to the same period last year.

Harley-Davidson sold 3,000 fewer motorcycles worldwide in the second quarter of 2018 than it did during the same period in 2017, a decline of 3.6 per cent. In all, in the April to June period of 2018, Harley-Davidson sold 78,428 motorcycles, compared to 81,388 motorcycles in the same period in 2017. Harley-Davidson's international sales however continue to grow, even though marginally, with a 0.7 per cent growth in the second quarter.

With sales slowing down, particularly in the US market, Harley-Davidson's new small capacity motorcycle will be launched keeping in mind the high volumes Asian markets, including the world's largest two-wheeler market that is India.

