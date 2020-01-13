New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson 338 cc Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed

The 338 cc Harley-Davidson will be based on the Benelli 302 platform, will be manufactured in China, and will go into production in June 2020, according to a document listing out Benelli's plans for 2020.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The upcoming Harley-Davidson 338 cc bike will go into production in June 2020

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson 338 cc motorcycle will be launched in June 2020
  • New 338 cc Harley-Davidson expected to get parallel-twin engine
  • New Harley-Davidson bike based on Benelli 302 platform

Harley-Davidson's smallest motorcycle, a 338 cc cruiser, will go into production in June 2020, a leaked document suggests. Earlier in 2019, Harley-Davidson and Chinese motorcycle giant Qianjiang (the owner of the Benelli brand) entered into a partnership to create a small displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycle, specifically for India and other Asian markets. A document said to be from a presentation reveals Benelli's plans for 2020, including new product launches. One of the significant product launches detailed in the document for June 2020, is the 338 cc Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

udn7escc

A slide from a press conference in China reveals Benelli's production and new product plans for 2020

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Fat Bob

Forty-Eight

CVO Limited

Fat Boy

Street Rod

Street Bob

Softail Low Rider

1200 Custom

Softail Deluxe

Road Glide Special

Road King

Street Glide Special

Heritage Softail Classic

So far, there aren't any images of the upcoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle, but the design has reportedly been confirmed. The new Harley-Davidson bike will be powered by a 338 cc engine, but instead of the traditional v-twin motors Harley-Davidson bikes are known for, this time around it is expected to be a parallel-twin engine, and is believed to be based on the Benelli 302S. For reference, the Benelli 302 is powered by a 300 cc, parallel-twin engine with 38 bhp of maximum power at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm.

0 Comments

The new 338 cc Harley-Davidson motorcycle is being planned at a time when the American motorcycle marque is looking to expand its customer base, with a series of new motorcycle models planned over the next few years. The new bike is expected to be first launched in China, and then used by Harley-Davidson to get a firmer grip on newer markets with more volumes, particularly in other South East Asian markets, as well as India. At this point of time, there's no confirmation when the new, small displacement Harley-Davidson will finally be launched in India. But we don't expect it to make it here before the end of the year, or even early 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.78 - 5.92 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 15.46 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 11.33 - 11.9 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 52.94 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 19.19 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 13.34 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 14.4 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 11.29 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 19.76 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 34.94 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 26.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 32.46 - 37.02 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 20.88 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
MG Hector Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India
MG Hector Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5 Lakh Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5 Lakh Milestone
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Unveil
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Unveil
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities