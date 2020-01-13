Harley-Davidson 338 cc Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed

Harley-Davidson's smallest motorcycle, a 338 cc cruiser, will go into production in June 2020, a leaked document suggests. Earlier in 2019, Harley-Davidson and Chinese motorcycle giant Qianjiang (the owner of the Benelli brand) entered into a partnership to create a small displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycle, specifically for India and other Asian markets. A document said to be from a presentation reveals Benelli's plans for 2020, including new product launches. One of the significant product launches detailed in the document for June 2020, is the 338 cc Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

So far, there aren't any images of the upcoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle, but the design has reportedly been confirmed. The new Harley-Davidson bike will be powered by a 338 cc engine, but instead of the traditional v-twin motors Harley-Davidson bikes are known for, this time around it is expected to be a parallel-twin engine, and is believed to be based on the Benelli 302S. For reference, the Benelli 302 is powered by a 300 cc, parallel-twin engine with 38 bhp of maximum power at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm.

The new 338 cc Harley-Davidson motorcycle is being planned at a time when the American motorcycle marque is looking to expand its customer base, with a series of new motorcycle models planned over the next few years. The new bike is expected to be first launched in China, and then used by Harley-Davidson to get a firmer grip on newer markets with more volumes, particularly in other South East Asian markets, as well as India. At this point of time, there's no confirmation when the new, small displacement Harley-Davidson will finally be launched in India. But we don't expect it to make it here before the end of the year, or even early 2021.

