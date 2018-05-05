Hardcore Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Teased

Volkswagen is all set to reveal a hardcore track version of the Golf GTI - the Golf GTI TCR on May 9, 2018. The company will showcase the car at Reifnitz am Worthersee and the Golf GTI TCR will be a special highlight to the participants and visitors. As a tribute to fans, the 286 bhp churning GTI will be unveiled in a world premiere and this particular version will be will be launched in European markets by the end of the year.

It's the fastest ever road going Golf GTI

The special edition is the road version of the two-time overall winner of the international TCR race series: the Golf GTI TCR of the same name. The design, power and performance are intrinsic to the pure sports car doctrine. The turbo engine of the new Golf GTI TCR delivers the 286 bhp between 5,000 and 6,800 rpm. The TSI balances its maximum torque of 370 Nm towards the front axle in a speed range of 1,600 rpm; this value remains consistently high up to 4,300 rpm. A 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG) and a front axle differential lock (both standard) are responsible for power transmission and excellent traction.

The car will be revealed on May 9

The maximum speed is 250 kmph, but can be increased to 264 kmph as stated above by opting to remove the electronic Vmax limiter. This makes the new GTI TCR the fastest Golf GTI. Thanks to its drive performance, the production car achieves similar ranges as the Golf GTI TCR racing car.

