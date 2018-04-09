Haojue HJ300 Patent Could Be A Future Suzuki GSX-S300

Suzuki's Chinese partner, Haojue, is one of the leading industrial groups in the Chinese motorcycle industry and manufactures both Haojue and Suzuki branded motorcycles, which are exported to over 80 countries and regions in the world. Now, Haojue has filed a design patent for a new naked motorcycle to be called the HJ300, and the same platform could be used for a future Suzuki GSX-S300. Haojue currently manufactures the GW250, GSX-250R and V-Strom 250 for Suzuki, to be sold in markets outside of China.

The bike has clear Suzuki elements like the typical Suzuki exhaust design

The patent drawings for the Haojue HJ300 show a bike with an engine that looks nearly identical to the 248 cc parallel-twin that powers the GSX-250R and V-Strom 250. The patent has been filed with China's State Intellectual Property Office by Haojue's parent company, Dachangjiang Group Co., and the patent filing states that the design is for a motorcycle to be called the HJ300. Going by the name, the new motorcycle is expected to get a 300 cc parallel-twin engine, although the labels at this stage make it clear that the bike in question will be a Haojue and not branded a Suzuki.

The Haojue HJ300 will be a well-built, stylish 300 cc naked

Haojue sells both Haojue and Suzuki bikes in China, and if this is a new platform, it could be used to build upon a Suzuki GSX-S300 naked with the same engine. The patent design drawings indicate a naked, which is well-built, and will feature upside down forks, ABS, a LCD display and a stacked headlight design. Also new is the chassis and the aluminium swingarm, and the exhaust design is clearly Suzuki. We expect a similarly styled Suzuki GSX-S300 to be unveiled later in the year, with near identical styling and even a full-faired Suzuki GSX-R300 with the same underpinnings, possibly with an unveil at the EICMA 2018 show later in the year in Milan, Italy.

