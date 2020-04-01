Guillaume Cartier Joins Nissan As Chairman For Africa, Middle East And India Region

Nissan has announced the appointment of Guillaume Cartier as Senior Vice President and Chairman for its Africa, Middle East, and India region (AMI). Effective from April 1, 2020, Guillaume Cartier, will lead the regional management committee and be responsible for business strategy and performance with all functional heads for the Nissan brand. He will also take up the role of the Head of the Global Datsun Business Unit. He replaces Peyman Kargar who is taking up a strategic corporate role at Nissan following three years as AMI Chairman and global head of Datsun.

Commenting on his appointment, Guillaume Cartier said, "I am delighted to take on the role of chairman for Africa, Middle East and India region and I look forward to working with our regional leadership to continue growing our presence across our markets. We have a strong positioning in terms of products, services and industrial footprint, as well as an opportunity to expand our Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) platform and innovative approach to mobility solutions across the region."

Guillaume Cartier first joined Nissan in 1995, and has held several senior positions within the company

51-year-old Cartier has an MBA from ESSEC Graduate School of Economics and Commerce University. He has re-joined Nissan from its Alliance partner Mitsubishi, where he served as Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, Mitsubishi Motors. Before that, he was with Nissan and held several senior positions within the company, which he first joined in 1995, including SVP Sales & Marketing for Nissan Europe in 2013. In Nissan and Mitsubishi alone, Cartier has served for over 25 years, across multiple roles covering global and regional operations.

Speaking about the current market situation, Cartier added, "My appointment comes at a time of unprecedented change in our world today. We know these are challenging times for our industry as well as other sectors. This is when we must focus on what matters for us as a global company with a commitment to enrich people's lives and ensure the health and wellbeing of our customers, business partners and employees."

