Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle

Gugu Energy is a new EV tech startup from Coimbatore and recently took the wraps off Gugu R-SUV, which the company says is an 'electric SUV bike' and is a cross between a scooter and a motorcycle.

Gugu Energy is a Coimbatore-based EV startup, which recently revealed its first EV, Gugu R-SUV

  • Gugu Energy is a Coimbatore-based EV startup
  • It recently showed the Gugu R-SUV electric two-wheeler
  • Gugu has received 5,000+ pre-order bookings for the R-SUV

Over the last year or so, India is seeing quite a few startups which are manufacturing electric two-wheelers and solid state battery technology. To an extent, it makes sense as well with India being the largest two-wheeler market in India and having the potential to grow even bigger as a market. One such new EV startup is Gugu Energy, which is based out of Coimbatore and was founded by Guhan RP. The company recently took the wraps off its first ever model, the Gugu R-SUV, which is a fully electric two-wheeler and is a cross between a scooter and a motorcycle with goods to go off-road. In fact, the company bills the R-SUV as a fully electric SUV bike (Woah!).

lhsj5qk4

(Gugu will offer the R-SUV electric bike in two variants; standard & long range)

The Gugu R-SUV will be offered in two variants wherein one is an affordable variant while the other is the long range variant. The affordable variant is priced at ₹ 1.25 lakh and has a range of 130 kilometres on a single charge with a 0-100 kmph time of 6.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 100 kmph. The battery on this variant takes about 30 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent from zero. The long range variant will have a price of just less than ₹ 3 lakh and will have a range of about 300 kilometres on a single charge along with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of less than 3 seconds and a top speed of 145 kmph. Those are crazy stats! Also, the battery on the long range variant will take about 45 minutes to charge from nought to zero.

7hga6irg

(The Gugu R-SUV will also have a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system)

Gugu Energy says that the R-SUV has been completely designed and engineered in-house including components such as USDs, infotainment screen and battery pack as well. The Gugu R-SUV has been designed and is manufactured at the company's design studio in Pune and the Coimbatore facility. One of the most important components of any EV is the battery and Gugu Energy has developed proprietary semi-solid state batteries which charge super-quick and can last about 8 lakh kilometres.

qnpdbipg

(The company says that the Gugu R-SUV is a cross between a scooter and a motorcycle)

0 Comments

Another USP of the Gugu R-SUV is the 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has in-built GPS, vehicle diagnostics, app connectivity along with real-time traffic updates and information about battery, range and so on. Gugu Energy will also look to setup fast charging stations across India in over the next few years. Currently, Gugu Energy has recived more than 5,000 pre-order bookings for the R-SUV and has more than 25 patents. The company has also raised $ 750,000 in angel funding from a Dubai based oil and gas corporation and an industrialist in Coimbatore.

