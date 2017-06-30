New Cars and Bikes in India

GST Rates: Prices Of KTM Bikes Hiked

The new prices across all KTM models are post-GST and will come into effect from 1st July 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prices of KTM bikes have increased by up to Rs. 5797 based on the model
  • The KTM 390 Duke gets the lowest price increase of Rs. 628
  • Prices on smaller KTMs have been hiked despite lower GST

Ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) ringing in on 1st July 2017, KTM India has increased prices by up to ₹ 5797 depending on the model. The post GST prices are valid from tomorrow and affect all five models - KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, as well as the KTM RC 200 and RC 390. The all-new KTM 390 Duke gets the least price increase of ₹ 628 and now starts at ₹ 2.26 lakh, while the new RC 390 has turned more expensive by ₹ 5797 and is now priced at ₹ 2.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
 
Interestingly, KTM India has also increased prices on the 200 and 250 Duke and RC 200, which were expected to get cheaper as per the new GST norms. Prices on the KTM 200 Duke has increased by ₹ 4063 and now starts at ₹ 1.47 lakh, while the KTM 250 Duke is now dearer by ₹ 4427 and starts at ₹ 1.77 lakh. The KTM RC 200 is now more expensive by ₹ 4787 and is priced at ₹ 1.76 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The bikemaker is yet to announce an explanation for the increase in prices of its smaller capacity models, but we expect to hear from them soon.
2017 ktm rc390 review first ride

The KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke use 350+ cc and now attract an additional 1% tax

Under the new GST regime, all two-wheelers with engines of less than 350 cc will see the reduction of 2 per cent in taxes. However, those bikes with engines bigger than 350 cc will see a price rise of 1 per cent. With the KTM 390 Duke and RC models using a 373 cc engine, the price hike was expected.
 
KTM updated its complete model range earlier this year introducing new graphics, features and technology on the KTM RC series, while the all-new KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke made their way to India after being revealed last year. This is the first major price upgrade on the Austrian models ever since the launch in India.
 

Post-GST KTM Prices  (ex-showroom, Delhi):

KTM 200 Duke
Old Price - ₹ 1,43,500
New Price - ₹ 1,47,563
 
KTM 200 Duke
Old Price - ₹ 1,73,000
New Price - ₹ 1,77,424

KTM 390 Duke
Old Price - ₹ 2,25,730
New Price - ₹ 2,26,358

KTM RC 200
Old Price - ₹ 1,71,740
New Price - ₹ 1,76,527

KTM RC 390
Old Price - ₹ 2,25,300
New Price - ₹ 2,31,097
KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
