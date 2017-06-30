GST Rates: Prices Of KTM Bikes Hiked

|
KTM
Interestingly, KTM India has also increased prices on the 200 and 250 Duke and RC 200, which were expected to get cheaper as per the new GST norms. Prices on the KTM 200 Duke has increased by ₹ 4063 and now starts at ₹ 1.47 lakh, while the KTM 250 Duke is now dearer by ₹ 4427 and starts at ₹ 1.77 lakh. The KTM RC 200 is now more expensive by ₹ 4787 and is priced at ₹ 1.76 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The bikemaker is yet to announce an explanation for the increase in prices of its smaller capacity models, but we expect to hear from them soon.
KTM updated its complete model range earlier this year introducing new graphics, features and technology on the KTM RC series, while the all-new KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke made their way to India after being revealed last year. This is the first major price upgrade on the Austrian models ever since the launch in India.
Post-GST KTM Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi):KTM 200 Duke
Old Price - ₹ 1,43,500
New Price - ₹ 1,47,563
KTM 200 Duke
Old Price - ₹ 1,73,000
New Price - ₹ 1,77,424
KTM 390 Duke
Old Price - ₹ 2,25,730
New Price - ₹ 2,26,358
KTM RC 200
Old Price - ₹ 1,71,740
New Price - ₹ 1,76,527
KTM RC 390
Old Price - ₹ 2,25,300
New Price - ₹ 2,31,097
