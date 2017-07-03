GST Prices: TVS Cuts Prices On Scooters, Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company has announced that the company has reduced prices on its two-wheelers to pass on GST benefits to its customers. In a statement, TVS said that the company "is very optimistic about GST which is a landmark reform. It will bring in a lot of ease in doing business, and it will be a huge positive for the country. The Company has passed on the benefit coming out of GST to its customers effective 1st July 2017." The changes in GST prices range from ₹ 350 and up to ₹ 4,150 depending on each state, the statement said, without going into details of prices of individual models.

The GST prices have been applied across the model range, including TVS Jupiter

The price reduction is in the range of ₹ 350 to ₹ 1,500 in the commuter segment. In the premium segment products, the prices are reduced up to ₹ 4,150. But the reduction in prices will vary from state to state, the statement said. TVS says dealers will be given suitable assistance on the opening stock as on 1st July 2017 purchased by them at a pre-GST price.

TVS manufactures a range of two-wheelers including automatic scooters like the TVS Jupiter, TVS Scooty Zest and popular commuter motorcycles like the TVS Sport and TVS Victor. One of the bestselling motorcycle brands in the TVS portfolio if the Apache series, which has models ranging from 160 cc to 200 cc. In the current product portfolio, TVS doesn't have any models above 350 cc, so most TVS two-wheelers will see a price reduction after the GST impact.