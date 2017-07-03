GST Prices: Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Price Cut Across Models

Welcoming the new GST reform in the market, Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it will be passing on the benefits to customers starting from 1st July 2017. With the GST norms now in place, prices of Suzuki bikes are down by 2 per cent, thanks to the reduction in overall taxes on two wheelers with a capacity of less than 350 cc. A unified Indian market will be beneficial for the automobile sector as it would have a leveling impact, the Japanese auto giant said in a statement.

Suzuki two wheelers will now attract a tax slab of 28 per cent, as opposed to 30 per cent previously, which has prompted the reduction in prices. While the company hasn't announced its post-GST prices yet, expect to see a difference in the vicinity of ₹ 500 and ₹ 2000 across different models.

Suzuki Motorcycle India's current range includes the Let's and Access 125 scooters, as well as the Hayate, Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles up to 150 cc. The bike maker also retails the fully imported Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-S1000 ABS, GSX-S1000F and the locally assembled Hayabusa. The bigger bikes though will see prices go higher as per the new taxation norms with the models attracting an additional 3 per cent, taking the total tax slab to 31 per cent.

Apart from Suzuki, other two wheeler makers including Honda, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha, Bajaj and Royal Enfield have also announced that it will pass on the GST benefits to customers. KTM India was one of the first manufacturers to announce its new prices before the GST regime kicked in on 1st July 2017.

On the sales front, Suzuki India has been racking in positive numbers and reported an overall growth of 58.6 per cent in June 2017. The company clocked an overall domestic sale of 33,573 units last month, while its total sales stood at 38,454 units in June this year. Suzuki has been witnessing double digit growth for the fifth consecutive month, including exports; and the company attributed its success to the increased customer networks and the positive economy.