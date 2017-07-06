New Cars and Bikes in India

GST Price Impact: Hyundai Reduces Car Prices By 5.9 per cent

The rate of reduction varies from state to state across the car range depending on the earlier VAT rates. The price reduction will be upto 5.9 per cent Ex-showroom Delhi and the new prices are effective from July 1, 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hyundai announces price cuts post GST
  • Details of price reduction per car are yet to be released
  • The new-gen Hyundai Verna will be launched next month

It was a long awaited announcement from Hyundai after the Goods and Services tax came into effect on the 1st of July 2017. Hyundai has finally announced a price reduction on its cars and this will be applicable across the company's portfolio. Hyundai Motor India Limited, announced to pass on the GST benefit on vehicles to its customers. The rate of reduction varies from state to state across the car range depending on the earlier VAT rates. The price reduction will be upto 5.9 per cent Ex-showroom Delhi and
the new prices are effective from July 1, 2017.

While the details of this price cut haven't still been announced, we are certain that cars like the newly launched Grand i10 and Xcent facelift will benefit from this reduction in prices. Of course this also means that the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Verna will be priced aggressively and we can't wait to see how the company prices the car.

Skoda, Nissa, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and a host of luxury car makers have already passed on the benefits of reduction of car prices to its customers and Hyundai now joins that bandwagon. We still, however, await the actual changes in price of each car from its portfolio



 
