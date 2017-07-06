GST Price Impact: Hyundai Reduces Car Prices By 5.9 per cent

|
Hyundai
the new prices are effective from July 1, 2017.
While the details of this price cut haven't still been announced, we are certain that cars like the newly launched Grand i10 and Xcent facelift will benefit from this reduction in prices. Of course this also means that the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Verna will be priced aggressively and we can't wait to see how the company prices the car.
Skoda, Nissa, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and a host of luxury car makers have already passed on the benefits of reduction of car prices to its customers and Hyundai now joins that bandwagon. We still, however, await the actual changes in price of each car from its portfolio
