GST Impact: Yamaha Announces New Prices Across Range

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has announced new prices across its two-wheeler range after the implementation of a flat Goods and Service Tax (GST). The new prices across Yamaha's scooter and motorcycle range are applicable from immediate effect, the company said in a statement. The announcement has come after the countrywide GST notified by the Government of India. The prices have seen marginal change across Yamaha's two-wheeler range in India.

"Yamaha welcomes the change through one nation, one market and one tax. It is quite likely that in the long run, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) will accelerate market demand as growth rate is expected to be around 10 per cent after the implementation. On top of that, the market sentiment is optimistic, which may eventually lead to the assumed potential of the market which was debated during the implementation phase. Two-wheeler industry has come through several macroeconomic reforms this year like the engine standard upgrades and the transitory effect of demonetization which has affected the growth. What remains to be seen is how the implementation of GST will change the game," said Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Here are the prices of Yamaha Two-Wheelers in India: