New Cars and Bikes in India

GST Impact: Yamaha Announces New Prices Across Range

Here are the new post-GST prices of Yamaha two-wheelers in India.

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Yamaha said it welcomes the new GST regime
  • The new prices apply with immediate effect and are the same pan India
  • The price difference between ranges between Rs. 800-1100

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has announced new prices across its two-wheeler range after the implementation of a flat Goods and Service Tax (GST). The new prices across Yamaha's scooter and motorcycle range are applicable from immediate effect, the company said in a statement. The announcement has come after the countrywide GST notified by the Government of India. The prices have seen marginal change across Yamaha's two-wheeler range in India.

Yamaha
View More
Yamaha

"Yamaha welcomes the change through one nation, one market and one tax. It is quite likely that in the long run, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) will accelerate market demand as growth rate is expected to be around 10 per cent after the implementation. On top of that, the market sentiment is optimistic, which may eventually lead to the assumed potential of the market which was debated during the implementation phase. Two-wheeler industry has come through several macroeconomic reforms this year like the engine standard upgrades and the transitory effect of demonetization which has affected the growth. What remains to be seen is how the implementation of GST will change the game," said Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Here are the prices of Yamaha Two-Wheelers in India:

MODEL VARIANT PRE-GST PRICE POST-GST PRICE
Fascino   55015 54593
       
Ray Z   51051 50817
Cygnus Alpha Drum 52054 51672
Cygnus Alpha Disc 55271 54930
       
Ray ZR Drum 53715 53541
Ray ZR Disc 56215 55898
       
Saluto RX   47965 47721
Saluto STD 54165 53898
Saluto Disc Brake 56665 56364
       
SZ-RR   68279 67803
FZ-FI   81611 81040
FZ-S FI   83674 83042
Fazer FI   88820 88142
       
YZF-R15S   116656 115746
YZF-R15 V2   119788 118838
FZ-25   120385 119335
       
       
       
MT-09   1136068 Same
YZF-R1   2474659 Same
YZF-R1M   3354330 Same
Vmax   2694000 2694577
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V2.0 FI
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Select your City
or select from popular cities