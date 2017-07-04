GST Impact: Royal Enfield Revises Prices Of All Models

Royal Enfield has announced new Goods and Services Tax (GST) prices across its model range. So far, Royal Enfield has only announced prices across its models in Chennai. As expected, prices of bikes below 350 cc have been reduced and Royal Enfield bikes with engine capacity above 350 cc have increased. Royal Enfield's 350 cc bikes have actual engine capacity of 346 cc, and so technically fall in the bracket of below 350 cc. The new GST rates for these bikes are lower by more than 2 per cent, but prices of bikes above 350 cc, including the 411 cc Royal Enfield Himalayan, now attract more taxes, due to an additional 3 per cent cess over and above the flat 28 per cent GST.

The Royal Enfield Bullet Electra gets the biggest price cut of ₹ 2,211, while the Royal Enfield Himalayan's price gets the most increase - by ₹ 2,717. The Royal Enfield Continental GT gets the least increase of just ₹ 301. The Bullet Electra now costs ₹ 1,41,670 (on-road Chennai) while the Royal Enfield Himalayan now costs ₹ 1,84,154 (on-road Chennai). Prices of Royal Enfield's bestselling Classic 350 have also come down by ₹ 2015 to ₹ 1,50,882 (on-road Chennai). The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 price has been decreased by ₹ 2,165 and now costs ₹ 1,62,431 (on-road Chennai). GST prices of Royal Enfield bikes across India are expected to be announced soon.

Here's a look at the change in on-road Chennai prices of Royal Enfield motorcycles:

