GST Impact: Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts As High As 3 Per Cent

The onset of the new GST (or goods and services tax) regime has seen Maruti Suzuki lead the way to announce price cuts across most of its wide range of products. In a statement the company has said, "Maruti Suzuki India Limited has passed on the entire benefit of GST rates on vehicles to its customers. The ex-showroom prices of Maruti Suzuki models have come down by upto 3%. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the VAT rates applicable prior to GST."

Of course the rate varies by state/region due to the differing levels of erstwhile local taxes, but they will also vary based on the segment. Small cars under 4 metres in length with petrol engines under 1.2 litre displacement will be cheaper by 2.5 per cent. Similar length cars with diesel engines below 1.5 litre displacements will see a 2.25 per cent drop. While those larger than the capped engine capacity, yet under 4 metres will be cheaper by 1.7 per cent.

Cars or SUVs over 4 metres will also be cheaper by 8.6 per cent and 12 percent respectively. While electric cars will be cheaper by 7.5 per cent. Hybrids though will be more expensive by 13.3 per cent and Maruti has also commented on this, saying, "Owing to withdrawal of tax concessions on mild hybrid vehicles, the price of Smart Hybrid Ciaz Diesel and Smart Hybrid Ertiga Diesel has increased." We await the model and variant-wise prices from Maruti Suzuki and other manufacturers. While most have indicated that the new pries will only be fully available to us by Monday, July 3, Maruti promises to provide the updated prices later today.