GST Effect: Updated KTM India Prices Announced; 390 Duke And RC Get A Price Hike

KTM
The price reduction on the KTM 200 Duke and RC, and 250 Duke is up to ₹ 8600 post GST, while the price hike on the 390 Duke and RC is up to ₹ 5900. Pan India though, prices of the KTM RC 390 and Duke have reduced in certain states, where the pre-GST taxes were higher. Similarly, prices of the KTM 200 Duke and RC, and 250 Duke have increased in markets like Pondicherry by up to ₹ 2593 due to the pre-GST taxes being lower than the current slab. KTM RC 200 is now priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh, getting a price cut of ₹ 1729. KTM's all-new offering, the 250 Duke gets a reduction of ₹ 1729 and is now priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh in the capital.
Moving to KTM's performance range, the new 390 Duke has seen a price hike of ₹ 3089 and now starts at ₹ 2.29 lakh. The KTM RC 390 is slightly more expensive with an increase of ₹ 3171 and starts at ₹ 2.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
KTM bikes are the cheapest in Maharashtra and Goa when compared to other states and get a substantial price reduction as well. Both the KTM RC 390 and Duke have seen a price reduction of ₹ 5000 in Maharashtra, while the 250 Duke is cheaper by ₹ 8143. The 200 Duke and RC get cheaper by ₹ 6774 and ₹ 8111 respectively in Maharashtra.
Apart from KTM, other manufacturers including TVS Motor Company, Honda Two Wheelers and Royal Enfield have announced its new post-GST prices.
Post-GST KTM Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi):
- KTM 200 Duke - ₹ 1,46,073
- KTM 250 Duke - ₹ 1,75,855
- KTM 390 Duke - 2,29,447
- KTM RC 200 - ₹ 1,74,797
- KTM RC 390 - ₹ 2,34,267
