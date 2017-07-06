New Cars and Bikes in India

GST Effect: Updated KTM India Prices Announced; 390 Duke And RC Get A Price Hike

The prices across all KTM India models are post-GST and the new bike prices will come into effect from 1st July 2017.

View Photos
KTM is one of the first manufacturers to upgrade to the new GST rates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sub 350 cc KTM bikes now attract 2% less taxes under the new GST norms
  • The KTM RC 390 and Duke now attract 1% additional cess
  • KTM bikes are the cheapest in Maharashtra and Goa

KTM
View More
KTM
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) have been rolled out in India with effect from 1st July 2017 and most manufacturers have been announced that it will be passing on the benefits to customers. The latest motorcycle maker to join this list is KTM India and the Austrian bike maker has revealed its post-GST prices across the complete range. Under the new GST regime, bikes below 350 cc have seen a 2 per cent reduction in the tax slab, reducing prices across its sub 350 cc motorcycles; whereas bikes with an engine larger than 350 cc have seen marginal price hike, due to the additional 1 per cent cess.

The price reduction on the KTM 200 Duke and RC, and 250 Duke is up to ₹ 8600 post GST, while the price hike on the 390 Duke and RC is up to ₹ 5900. Pan India though, prices of the KTM RC 390 and Duke have reduced in certain states, where the pre-GST taxes were higher. Similarly, prices of the KTM 200 Duke and RC, and 250 Duke have increased in markets like Pondicherry by up to ₹ 2593 due to the pre-GST taxes being lower than the current slab.
2017 ktm rc390 review first ride

The RC 390 and 390 Duke use 350+ cc and now attract an additional 1% tax

In Delhi, the KTM 200 Duke is now priced at ₹ 1.46 lakh, witnessing a price reduction of ₹ 1487; while the KTM RC 200 is now priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh, getting a price cut of ₹ 1729. KTM's all-new offering, the 250 Duke gets a reduction of ₹ 1729 and is now priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh in the capital.

Moving to KTM's performance range, the new 390 Duke has seen a price hike of ₹ 3089 and now starts at ₹ 2.29 lakh. The KTM RC 390 is slightly more expensive with an increase of ₹ 3171 and starts at ₹ 2.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

KTM bikes are the cheapest in Maharashtra and Goa when compared to other states and get a substantial price reduction as well. Both the KTM RC 390 and Duke have seen a price reduction of ₹ 5000 in Maharashtra, while the 250 Duke is cheaper by ₹ 8143. The 200 Duke and RC get cheaper by ₹ 6774 and ₹ 8111 respectively in Maharashtra.

Apart from KTM, other manufacturers including TVS Motor Company, Honda Two Wheelers and Royal Enfield have announced its new post-GST prices.
 

Post-GST KTM Prices  (ex-showroom, Delhi):

  1. KTM 200 Duke - ₹ 1,46,073
  2. KTM 250 Duke - ₹ 1,75,855
  3. KTM 390 Duke - 2,29,447
  4. KTM RC 200 - ₹ 1,74,797
  5. KTM RC 390 - ₹ 2,34,267
KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular KTM Bikes

Select your City
or select from popular cities