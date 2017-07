GST Effect: Updated KTM India Prices Announced; 390 Duke And RC Get A Price Hike

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) have been rolled out in India with effect from 1st July 2017 and most manufacturers have been announced that it will be passing on the benefits to customers. The latest motorcycle maker to join this list is KTM India and the Austrian bike maker has revealed its post-GST prices across the complete range. Under the new GST regime, bikes below 350 cc have seen a 2 per cent reduction in the tax slab, reducing prices across its sub 350 cc motorcycles; whereas bikes with an engine larger than 350 cc have seen marginal price hike, due to the additional 1 per cent cess.The price reduction on the KTM 200 Duke and RC, and 250 Duke is up to ₹ 8600 post GST, while the price hike on the 390 Duke and RC is up to ₹ 5900. Pan India though, prices of the KTM RC 390 and Duke have reduced in certain states, where the pre-GST taxes were higher. Similarly, prices of the KTM 200 Duke and RC, and 250 Duke have increased in markets like Pondicherry by up to ₹ 2593 due to the pre-GST taxes being lower than the current slab.

The RC 390 and 390 Duke use 350+ cc and now attract an additional 1% tax

Post-GST KTM Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi):

KTM 200 Duke - ₹ 1,46,073 KTM 250 Duke - ₹ 1,75,855 KTM 390 Duke - 2,29,447 KTM RC 200 - ₹ 1,74,797 KTM RC 390 - ₹ 2,34,267

In Delhi, the KTM 200 Duke is now priced at ₹ 1.46 lakh, witnessing a price reduction of ₹ 1487; while the KTM RC 200 is now priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh, getting a price cut of ₹ 1729. KTM's all-new offering, the 250 Duke gets a reduction of ₹ 1729 and is now priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh in the capital.Moving to KTM's performance range, the new 390 Duke has seen a price hike of ₹ 3089 and now starts at ₹ 2.29 lakh. The KTM RC 390 is slightly more expensive with an increase of ₹ 3171 and starts at ₹ 2.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).KTM bikes are the cheapest in Maharashtra and Goa when compared to other states and get a substantial price reduction as well. Both the KTM RC 390 and Duke have seen a price reduction of ₹ 5000 in Maharashtra, while the 250 Duke is cheaper by ₹ 8143. The 200 Duke and RC get cheaper by ₹ 6774 and ₹ 8111 respectively in Maharashtra.Apart from KTM, other manufacturers including TVS Motor Company Honda Two Wheelers and Royal Enfield have announced its new post-GST prices.