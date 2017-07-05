New Cars and Bikes in India

GST Effect: Renault India Slashes Prices Of The Kwid Climber And The Duster

Renault has slashed the prices of the Kwid Climber, Duster and the Lodgy Stepway thanks to the new GST rates. Also, the Duster RXZ AWD sees the biggest price cut ranging from Rs. 30,400 to Rs. 1,04,000.

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Renault Duster AWD gets a price cut of up to a lakh of rupees
  • Renault is still working on revised pricing for its other models
  • The Lodgy Stepway and the Kwid Climber too get price cuts

The prices of the Renault Kwid Climber, Renault Duster and the Lodgy Stepway have been slashed thanks to the new GST rates. The GST effect has surely brought cheers to new car buyers. Most automotive manufacturers have announced benefits in form of price cuts across their model portfolios. The latest entrant to this party is Renault India. The company has announced that it will be revising the pricing policy and passing on the benefits of reduced pricing on select models. Thanks to the new GST rates, the company has said that the customers would now stand to benefit up to 7 per cent on select Renault models such as the Kwid Climber AMT, Duster RXZ AWD, Lodgy Stepway RXZ (7 seater).

Renault
View More
Renault
renault duster 650 400(GST Impact: The Renault Duster AWD gets the biggest price cut, almost up to a lakh of rupees)

The Renault Kwid Climber gets a price reduction between ₹ 5,200 and ₹ 29,500. Similarly, the Duster gets price reduction between ₹ 30,400 to ₹ 1, 04,000 and lastly, the Lodgy Stepway will get price reduction between ₹ 25,700 to ₹ 88,600. The prices will vary depending on the state in which the car is purchased, the model and the variant as well. We contacted Renault and have been told that the company is still in the process of revising the prices of other models and their variants after the GST impact.
 

renault lodgy stepway ride quality(GST Impact: The Renault Lodgy Stepway also gets a price cut)

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, "The roll out of the Goods and Services Tax from July 1, is one of the biggest achievements of the Government, facilitating a 'one nation-one tax' system, aimed at fostering a congenial business environment. While there may be a short-term disruption as the whole system adapts to this economic transformation, but in the long term it will be very positive for the economy and corporate India. Reflecting our customer-first approach, we have decided to pass on GST benefits to our customers, further enhancing the value proposition of our products."

Renault Models Price Reduction Range
Renault Kwid Climber AMT ₹ 5,200 to ₹ 29,500
Renault Duster RXZ AWD ₹ 30,400 to ₹ 1,04,000
Renault Lodgy Stepway RXZ (7 seater) ₹ 25,700 to ₹ 88,600
Thanks to the GST effect, other automobile manufacturers too have followed suit in reducing prices of most of their model portfolio in India. Tata Motors announced a price benefit of up to ₹ 2 lakh across its entire range. Similarly, Honda Cars India too announced price cuts to the tune of ₹ 1.31 lakh. The other manufacturer was Maruti Suzuki,who also dropped prices of their models by up to ₹ 23,400. It sure is a good time to buy new cars with the GST impact coming into full swing.
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Renault Cars

Select your City
or select from popular cities