GST Effect: Renault India Slashes Prices Of The Kwid Climber And The Duster

The prices of the Renault Kwid Climber, Renault Duster and the Lodgy Stepway have been slashed thanks to the new GST rates. The GST effect has surely brought cheers to new car buyers. Most automotive manufacturers have announced benefits in form of price cuts across their model portfolios. The latest entrant to this party is Renault India. The company has announced that it will be revising the pricing policy and passing on the benefits of reduced pricing on select models. Thanks to the new GST rates, the company has said that the customers would now stand to benefit up to 7 per cent on select Renault models such as the Kwid Climber AMT, Duster RXZ AWD, Lodgy Stepway RXZ (7 seater).

(GST Impact: The Renault Duster AWD gets the biggest price cut, almost up to a lakh of rupees)

The Renault Kwid Climber gets a price reduction between ₹ 5,200 and ₹ 29,500. Similarly, the Duster gets price reduction between ₹ 30,400 to ₹ 1, 04,000 and lastly, the Lodgy Stepway will get price reduction between ₹ 25,700 to ₹ 88,600. The prices will vary depending on the state in which the car is purchased, the model and the variant as well. We contacted Renault and have been told that the company is still in the process of revising the prices of other models and their variants after the GST impact.



(GST Impact: The Renault Lodgy Stepway also gets a price cut)

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, "The roll out of the Goods and Services Tax from July 1, is one of the biggest achievements of the Government, facilitating a 'one nation-one tax' system, aimed at fostering a congenial business environment. While there may be a short-term disruption as the whole system adapts to this economic transformation, but in the long term it will be very positive for the economy and corporate India. Reflecting our customer-first approach, we have decided to pass on GST benefits to our customers, further enhancing the value proposition of our products."