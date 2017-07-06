GST Effect: Nissan India Announces Benefits To Customers Across Line-Up

Nissan Motor India is the latest manufacturer to announce that it will pass on the benefits of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) to its customers across the country. The Japanese carmaker in a statement said that the ex-showroom prices of the company's products including the Nissan Micra Active, Micra, Sunny and Terrano, and have been reduced by an average of 3 per cent depending on city and model specification.

Nissan India - Managing Director, Arun Malhotra said, "The implementation of the GST is a positive move for both automobile manufacturers and customers. We are happy to pass on the benefits to our customers for a more attractive value proposition."

Changes on tax rates post GST on all cars and SUV categories

With the intent of "one nation one tax", the government has kick started the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that brings new tax slabs that across products that are applicable across the entire nation. The In the automotive sector, most car segments have seen a reduction in taxes in the vicinity of 1.7 per cent to 12 per cent. Luxury cars and all SUVs have received a major drop in prices, while markets with state levied taxes like octroi will also major reduction in ex-showroom prices.

Nissan is yet to announce the new pan India prices across its model range though. Apart from Nissan, carmakers Honda, Toyota and Mahindra among others have also announced reduction in prices. Luxury carmakers already passed on GST benefits to customers before the 1st July 2017 deadline with cars witnessing a reduction in prices of around ₹ 8 to 10 lakh, depending on the model.

With respect to Nissan's launches, the automaker recently introduced the updated Micra in the country. It also has the all-new X-Trail SUV in the pipeline that was originally showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, while the new Nissan Leaf electric vehicle also likely to be launched towards the end of this year.