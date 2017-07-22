While it may not be a hot seller in India's SUV inclined market, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is surely liked by many for its off-roading capabilities and sheer presence. For those wanting to get one of these, now is the time as prices for the Pajero Sport have seen a cut of ₹ 1.04 lakh, courtesy of the new Goods and Service Tax (GST) norms. In fact, the price cut is higher in locations like Mumbai due to the higher Pre-GST tax slab. The SUV now starts at ₹ 26.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), taking on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X as well as the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 32.05 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Introduced in 2015, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has been largely the same ever since it was launched. Keeping up with competition, Mitsubishi India launched the Pajero Sport Select Plus edition in the country earlier this year with a host of upgrades. The Select Plus edition received upgrades including LED daytime running lights (DRLs), black finished bumper, grille and wheel arch cladding. The SUV also comes with gloss black finished 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and creating a contrast finish with the black finished roof.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus Cabin

Inside, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus gets beige interiors, leather wrapped steering wheel and illuminated scuff plates. The feature list also includes cruise control, DVD players for rear passengers and a 6-speaker infotainment system.

Under the hood, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus uses the same mechanical setup sporting the 2.5-litre 16 valve turbocharged diesel engine tuned to produce 176 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner comes paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission and also gets paddle shifters while sending power to the rear wheels. On the 4x4 variant, the Pajero Sport uses a 5-speed manual transmission with torque uprated to 400 Nm along with 4-Wheel Drive as standard.