GST Effect: Maruti Suzuki Price Drop Per Model Announced

Maruti Suzuki has dropped prices of all its popular models ranging from the Alto to the Baleno and the new Dzire to the popular Vitara Brezza as a result to the GST impact that has reduced taxation on cars. The likes of the Ciaz and Ertiga with diesel engines which are classified as 'mild hybrids' however have seen an increase in prices.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Maruti car prices drop ranging from Rs 2,300 to Rs 23,400
  • Prices for Ciaz and Ertiga diesel with SHVS technology to go up
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Alto, Swift and Vitara Brezza all get price drops

Due to the Goods & Services Tax or GST impact, Maruti Suzuki announced a price drop of upto 3 per cent on selected models last week. Now, an updated list of model to model price reduction has been released that showcases exactly what the drop of prices on every popular Maruti Suzuki car available in India is. The price drops range from Rs 2,300 to Rs 23,400 depending on the size of the car and the variant that is selected. Small cars with length under 4 meters with petrol engines under 1.2-litre and diesel engines under 1.5-litres have a price drop of 2.5 percent and 2.25 percent. Larger cars above 4 meters have had a price drop of 8.6 per cent whereas SUVs have had a price drop of 12 per cent, the highest in any segment. The drop in prices will differ depending on the city and on the variant considered.  

Also Watch Video: GST Effect On Car And Bike Prices! 
 
gst impact on cars

To start off with, the small Maruti Suzuki Alto, India’s best selling car ever has received a minor price drop ranging from Rs 2,300 to Rs 5,400. This includes both the Alto 800 and the Alto K10 which is available with both a petrol and CNG variant. The Alto K10 also gets an AMT gearbox option. The similarly popular Wagon R also gets a price drop of Rs 5,300 to Rs 8,300 depending on variant and fuel type. Just like the Alto, the Wagon R is also available with a petrol or CNG version with the petrol also receiving an AMT option.
 
maruti alto 650 400

(Maruti Suzuki Alto cheaper by upto Rs 5,400)

Moving to larger hatchbacks, the Celerio, which is now only available with a petrol engine (diesel has no officially been discontinued), with a manual and AMT gearbox has received price cuts ranging from Rs 5,900 to Rs 8,700. The popular Swift (which will be replaced next year by the next generation Suzuki Swift) has received a price cut ranging from Rs 6,700 to Rs 10,700. The Swift is available in India with a petrol and diesel engine and is one of the best selling cars in the country.
 
maruti suzuki baleno rs

(Maruti Suzuki Baleno cheaper by upto Rs 13,100)


The popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno that also gets the sporty Baleno RS variant with the 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo engine with over 100 bhp has received a price cut ranging from Rs 6,600 to Rs 13,100. The Baleno also gets a standard petrol with the tried and tested 4-cylinder 1.2-litre engine along with the diesel 1.3-litre Multijet engine that has been sourced from Fiat.
 
maruti suzuki dzire styling

(Maruti Suzuki Dzire cheaper than introductory prices)


The newly launched Dzire too has received a price cut making it even cheaper than the original introductory priced that it as launched at. The price cut ranges from Rs 8,100 to Rs 15,1000. The new Dzire (which has now dropped the Swift name plate) is available with both a petrol and diesel motor with both engines getting a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT option. The Dzire is also packed full of tech like LED projector headlamps along with a large touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
 
honda wr v vs maruti suzuki vitara brezza

(Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza cheaper by upto Rs 14,700)


India’s largest selling SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets one of the largest price cuts despite being in the sub 4-meter segment. The SUV which is available only with a diesel engine gets price cuts ranging from Rs 10,400 to Rs 14,700 depending on the variant. The larger S-Cross hatchback also receives a large price cut ranging from Rs 17,700 to Rs 21,300. The S-Cross gets two diesel engines and is longer than the 4-meter length which makes it eligible for a 12 per cent price drop.
 
maruti suzuki ertiga limited edition

(Maruti Suzuki Ertiga petrol gets cheaper but diesel will get more expensive)


The Ertiga MPV and the Ciaz both get petrol and diesel engines. The diesel engines get a mild hybrid or SHVS setup due to which Maruti classifies it as a hybrid car. While the price increases for the diesel models have not been announced yet, the petrol versions of the Ciaz and the Ertiga have received a price drop. The Ertiga gets cheaper by Rs 12,300 to Rs 21,800 while the Ciaz has received the largest price cut ranging from Rs 13,200 to a whopping Rs 23,400.
 
ignis review

(Maruti Suzuki Ignis price has not changed yet)


Interestingly, the price drop for a few models have not been announced yet. This include the ageing Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and the Maruti Suzuki Omni along with the Eeco. The likes of the Ignis have also not been included yet in the list of cars that have received a drop in prices. That said, we expect an updated list with the price differences of these models included soon too.
 
