GST Effect: Indian Motorcycle Slashes Prices Of Three Models

American cruiser motorcycle manufacturer Indian Motorcycle has reduced prices of three of its models in India by up to ₹ 2.21 lakh after the implementation of a Goods and Service Tax, or GST. The price reduction in the three models - the Indian Scout, Indian Chief Dark Horse and Indian Chief Classic- ranges from between 9 per cent and 12 per cent, Polaris India, which sells the Indian brand in India, said in a statement. Indian sells a total of nine models in India, and GST prices of the other models are yet to be announced.

Models Pre GST prices Post GST prices Percentage decrease Indian Scout ₹ 14.75 lakh ₹ 12.99 lakh 12 per cent Indian Chief Dark Horse ₹ 23.4 lakh ₹ 21.25 lakh 9 per cent Indian Chief Classic ₹ 24.2 lakh ₹ 21.99 lakh 9 per cent

The new price of the Indian Scout model will be ₹ 12.99 lakh, down from ₹ 14.75 lakh earlier, a reduction of 12 per cent, the company said in a statement. The Indian Chief Dark Horse will now cost ₹ 21.25 lakh, down 9 per cent from ₹ 23.4 lakh before GST. The Indian Chief Classic will cost ₹ 21.99 lakh in the GST era, down 9 per cent from ₹ 24.2 lakh earlier.

(The Indian Scout gets a price reduction of 12 per cent)

CarandBike has learnt that Indian Motorcycle has decided to stop offering the Indian Scout Sixty in India. The Indian Scout is now available at almost the same price as the Scout Sixty and once the remaining stock of the Scout Sixty is sold off, the bike will not be available any more. Indian sells nine models in all, and the reduced prices will certainly make these all-American cruisers a little more accessible to fans of the brand. Other motorcycle manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, TVS, Honda and Suzuki have already announced new GST prices of their products.