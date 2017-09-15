GST Cess: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol And S-Cross To Become More Expensive

The prices for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be increased soon due to the GST council recently announcing that different segments of cars will be taxed differently under the new GST rates as per body style. After originally pegging the GST rate for cars above 4 meters to a standard 43 per cent which included a 28 per cent GST rate and a flat 15 per cent cess, the GST council reworked the rates with larger cars and SUVs becoming more expensive. Although luxury car buyers can generally afford an increase in taxes on their new cars and SUVs, it will be the mass-market car buyer who will really be affected. The Ciaz diesel however will not be affected as Maruti uses the SHVS or Smart Hybrid Vehicle Systems, which officially classifies the car as a hybrid placing it in the 43 per cent range.

(Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will become more expensive due to higher GST cess)

The petrol powered Maruti Ciaz measures 4490 mm in length and will get a 2 per cent increase in cess rates. The expected average price hike for the Ciaz petrol, according to dealers, is said it be between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The S-Cross on the other hand is classified as an SUV and will thus get a cess increase of 7 per cent over the original. The new price increase on the Maruti S-Cross, according to dealers, is said to be about Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 depending on the engine and variant selected. The S-Cross is available with a 1.3-litre or a 1.6-litre diesel, while the Ciaz petrol gets a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder engine. Both the cars are sold via the Nexa chain of premium car showrooms.

(Maruti S-Cross Facelift will be launched in India soon)

Maruti's other popular products like the top selling Dzire subcompact sedan, Baleno premium hatchback and the Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV will not be affected by the cess increase. These cars are all under the 4-meter range and come with a petrol or diesel engine option (Brezza gets only a diesel engine) that is under 1.2-litres and 1.5-litres respectively.

