GST Cess: Jeep Compass SUV Prices Increased By Upto Rs 72,000

With the new additional 7 per cent cess levied on all SUVs, manufactures in India have been forced to increase prices of their vehicles. The recently launched Jeep Compass SUV that has already seen over 10,00 bookings has also undergone a price hike. The Jeep Compass will be pricier by between Rs 21,000 to Rs 72,000 depending on the variant and engine option. The base model of the Jeep Compass will be now priced at Rs 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom) while the most expensive version of the car with the 4x4 will be priced at Rs 21.40 lakh. Both the petrol and the diesel version of the Jeep Compass have had a price correction as the tax applicable under the new GST regime is now at 50 per cent as compared to 43 per cent that it was when GST rolled out in July 2017.

While the Jeep Compass is manufactured in India with a high degree of localisation, the other Jeep vehicles in India which are imported as CBU or completely built units. The range includes the Jeep Grand Cherokee that gets the diesel engine and the Grand Cherokee SRT that gets the Hemi V8 motor. The range also includes the iconic Jeep Wrangler that is available with both a diesel or a petrol engine. Prices on the CBU Jeep Range have been increased substantially though, ranging from Rs 2.75 lakh to Rs 6.40 lakh depending on the model, variant and the engine.

Jeep's parent company in India is FCA or the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that also sells the likes of the Fiat Punto, Fiat Avventura and Fiat Linea in India. The Fiat brand also sells the likes of the Abarth Punto and the Abarth Avventura along with the range topping Abarth 595. The Fiat Linea and Avventura have been affected by the increase in taxes as it gets an extra 2 per cent cess levied. The Linea and Avventura prices will increase by between Rs 9,000-14,000.

