GST Cess: Diesel Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga Prices Not Affected

Prices for almost all mass market cars over 4-meters in length expected to increase in the next few days due to an increase in cess on GST rates in India. That said, the Ciaz diesel will not be affected by this since it uses the SHVS technology and is classified as a hybrid vehicle and not just a normal internal combustion engine automobile. All hybrid cars are classified at 43 per cent total GST which includes 28 per cent GST and 15 per cent cess that was originally levied on cars when the new tax structure was announced a few months ago. The petrol version of the car though will be affected by the price hike and will now be classified under the 45 per cent segment as it has a 1.4-litre internal combustion petrol engine and is over the 4-meter length bracket too.

(Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Diesel gets SHVS technology)

Cars and SUVs that were earlier all clubbed into the 43 per cent GST rate have now been split in to various different classifications like large cars, luxury cars and SUVs. Most popular Maruti Suzuki cars like the Baleno, new Dzire, Swift, Vitara Brezza, etc. will not be affected by the increase in cess on GST as they are classified under the 4-meter length segment.

The SHVS system essentially uses a small electric generator that uses electricity from the battery to start the engine up when required. When not used to power up the engine, the generator actually transfers electricity made by the engine (when not in load) back to the battery where it is stored again for use later. The engine can cut off when at a stand-still (similar to start-stop technology) saving fuel and cutting emissions from the tail pipe and can be restarted when the driver presses the throttle pedal using the small generator.

(Maruti Suzuki Ertiga)

Another car from the Maruti Suzuki stable that will not be affected by the price hike is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with the diesel engine. The Ertiga diesel too adopts SHVS due to which it will continue to be taxed at a standard 43 per cent GST rate. While other cars and SUVs longer than 4-metres have now been taxed at 45 per cent, 48 per cent and 50 per cent, the Ertiga diesel will remain unaffected. The Ertiga petrol though will see a price hike, more details of which we will get you soon.

