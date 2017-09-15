GST Cess: All Land Rover SUVs Get Price Hikes

Land Rover is possibly one of the most affected brands when it comes to the new GST cess rates in India. Considering the fact that all Land Rover vehicles are large SUVS that are longer than the 4-metre length requirement that is needed for a lower cess bracket, every single SUV has received a price hike. Prices of the newly launched Discovery too have been affected. Where the new Land Rover Discovery with the 3-litre petrol engine originally was priced from Rs 68.05-84.43 lakh, the new prices for the SUV (petrol) are pegged at Rs 71.38-88.56 lakh. The diesel version of the new Land Rover Discovery has had an even larger price increase. The SUV with the diesel engine was priced originally at Rs 78.37 lakh to Rs 1.00 Crore and now, with the increase in prices due to the additional 7 per cent cess levied on all SUVS in India (larger than 4 metres), the new price ranges from Rs 82.21 lakh to Rs 1.07 Crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Land Rover Discovery Exclusive First Drive Review

(Range Rover Velar)

The prices for all SUVS in India that are longer than 4-metres in length have been increased as the GST council has decided to levy and extra cess on them. When GST was announced originally, these SUVs were placed in the 43 per cent tax bracket, which was 28 per cent GST and 15 per cent cess. Now, with the new ruling of the GST council, the SUVs fall under the 50 per cent tax bracket with 28 per cent GST and 22 percent cess. The increase, as we mentioned earlier, is 7 per cent over the original. The increase in cess on SUVs will also effect the prices of the upcoming and highly anticipated Range Rover Velar. Expect a Rs 5-10 lakh increase on price on the Velar across the petrol and diesel engines.

(Land Rover Discovery Sport)

The other models in the Land Rover range have been affected as follows:

Land Rover Discovery Sport:

When GST kicked in, the Land Rover Discovery Sport was priced at Rs 40.04-52.88 lakh for the 2-litre diesel version. The new prices post extra 7 per cent cess for the diesel 3-litre version ranges from Rs 42.00-55.47 lakh. The 2-litre petrol on the other hand was priced at Rs 48.48 lakh originally and is now priced at Rs 50.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

(Land Rover Discovery)

Land Rover Discovery:

As we mentioned earlier, the newly launched Land Rover Discovery was priced from Rs 68.05-84.43 lakh for the 3-litre petrol version. The prices have now been increased and range from Rs 71.38-88.56 lakh (ex-showroom) with the extra 7 per cent cess. The 3-litre diesel on the other hand was priced at Rs 78.37 lakh to Rs 1.00 crore (post GST) and is now priced at Rs 82.21 lakh to Rs 1.07 Crore (ex-showroom) with the additional cess that the GST council has decided to levy.

(Range Rover Evoque)

Range Rover Evoque:

When GST was originally launched in July, the Range Rover Evoque was priced at Rs 42.37-56.97 lakh for the 2-litre diesel version. The new prices post extra 7 per cent cess for the diesel 2-litre version ranges from Rs 44.44-59.76 lakh. The 2-litre petrol on the other hand was priced at Rs 46.10 lakh originally and is now priced at Rs 48.36 lakh (ex-showroom)

(2017 Range Rover Sport)

Range Rover Sport:

The Range Rover Sport with the 3-litre diesel was priced at Rs 89.44 lakh to Rs 1.47 crore after the launch of GST in India. The new prices for the same engine are Rs 93.82 lakh to Rss 1.09 Crore. The 4.4-litre diesel was originally priced between Rs 1.29-1.59 Crore and is now available in just one variant priced at Rs 1.36 Crore. The 3-litre petrol was priced originally (post GST) between Rs 1.00-1.15 Crore and is now priced at Rs 1.05-1.20 Crore while the 5-litre petrol was priced at Rs 1.56 Crore (post GST) and is now priced at Rs 1.64 Crore. The range topping Range Rover Sport SVR with its supercharged V8 engine was priced originally (Post GST) at Rs 1.78 Crore and is now priced at Rs 1.87 Crore (ex-showroom)

(Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic)

Range Rover:

The range topping Range Rover in short wheelbase spec was available with a 3-litre diesel engine priced at Rs 1.58 Crore and a 5-litre petrol engine priced (pre GST) at Rs 2.13 Crore. With the new additional 7 per cent cess, the Range Rover SWB 3-litre diesel is now priced at Rs 1.66 Crore while the larger 5-litre petrol (now only available in the SV-Dynamic spec) is priced at Rs 2.92 Crore.

The Range Rover in long wheelbase spec was available with the 3-litre diesel priced at Rs 1.70-1.88 Crore and is now priced at Rs 1.78 Crore and is only available in one variant. The 4.4-litre diesel was priced at Rs 2.08-3.32 Crore (post GST) and now is priced at Rs 2.18-Rs 3.48 Crore with the new additional 7 per cent cess. The 3-litre petrol on the other hand was priced at Rs 1.70-1.87 crore (post GST) and is now priced at Rs 1.78-1.97 Crore while the 5-litre petrol was priced at Rs 2.26-3.43 Crore (post GST) and is now priced at Rs 3.60 Crore (ex-showroom) as it is only available in one variant.

