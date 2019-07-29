Groupe PSA Opens New Technical Centre In Chennai

PCA Motors India, part of Groupe PSA today announced opening its new India Technical Centre (ITC) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company says that the new technical centre will play a key role in the smoother and more efficient working of the employees of PSA India, in addition to boosting the capacity of the group to accelerate further in India. The new technical centre has come up in a specific building area, Chennai One, which is part of one of the Chennai Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Groupe PSA says the new facility has been designed and built in a frugal and efficient way, consistent with the spirit of scalability corresponding to the India project.

Commenting on the launch, Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President & Head of India-Pacific, Groupe PSA, said, "The new India Technical Center [ITC] is an important step for the development of Groupe PSA in India, and is definitely an asset to grow the Group's business in the India & Pacific region. This is part of our strategy to develop a global network of state-of-the-art technical centre, strategically positioned in India, to support a customer-oriented agenda. With the new centre, we're focusing our investment in creating a cohesive work environment to accelerate our growth. This unified approach will improve the speed, efficiency and effectiveness of our employees while enabling us to address evolving consumer needs more quickly in the future. Our investment in ITC further emphasizes the importance of India to our global business."

Groupe PSA's new technical centre will house departments of Research & Development, Programs and Projects, Global Purchasing Hub, Supply Chain, Process and Manufacturing Engineering, Quality, KD Excellence Centre and Product. In fact, going forward, the state-of-the-art centre will also house a workshop for styling, architecture and assembly of prototypes.

Commenting on the launch, Eric Apode, Senior Vice President, PCA Motors India, said, "The new India Technical Centre is the next strategic step for Groupe PSA in India. It will allow the group to accelerate quickly its growth in India, through the development of new products and deployment of our strategy in and outside India. The area around our new centre is popular for housing dozens of international and Indian companies this gives the Groupe strong confidence of attracting Indian talent to the new ITC. The Monozukuri philosophy, the art of creating objects in an efficient and effective way is now taking shape with our new India Technical Centre, which will benefit group operations domestically and globally."

